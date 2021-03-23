Economic development: What ideas Mattoon City Council candidates have for attracting business, visitors

Editor's note: This is the second in a series of articles about the 12 candidates for Mattoon City Council. This article focuses on economic development.
MATTOON — Hiring a marketing specialist, developing the south Interstate 57 interchange, expanding affordable housing, and improving the look of town are some of the economic development ideas suggested by the 12 candidates in the race for City Council in the April 6 election.
Incumbents Dave Cox and Sandra Graven, and challengers James "Jim" Closson, George "Butch" Gullion, Zachary Haifley, Scott Harris, Dustin Hay, David Phipps, Steve Ratliff, Rob Scheffer, Trent Seiler and Jennifer White are running for four available council seats.
Closson said further economic development from I-57 traffic, a prospective marijuana dispensary and other sources would generate additional sales tax revenue for city services. He said the city can help recruit new businesses by ensuring that public works infrastructure and police protection are in place and by offering incentives, such as through its enterprise zones.
"Our four TIF districts (Mid-Town, Broadway East, South Route 45 and east of I-57 off Route 16) need continued economic development, with the South Route 45 TIF District as a priority," Closson said of these tax incrementing financing incentive areas.
Cox said the city has economic development tools in place by working through channels such as Coles Together, Mattoon in Motion, Elevate and the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce. He said the city works well with these entities to grow and enhance the business climate. He said ongoing development in the I-57 TIF district is a great example of those efforts.
"We are seeing the benefits of those efforts with the construction of a hotel, Blue Cross and Blue Shield expansion, which is bringing a significant amount of new jobs to Mattoon, as well as HSHS Medical," Cox said. "There are others that have expressed sincere efforts in locating there and I believe you will see some significant growth in that area."
Graven said it's important to continue promoting Mattoon as a location for potential new businesses while also promoting existing businesses, which are ongoing city efforts. She said the Mattoon In Motion community planning group has been working with officials to develop a list of what the city can offer existing and new businesses.
"The city has a great group of civic minded citizens that have stepped up and work behind the scenes on economic development with the city and county," Graven said. "Hiring an economic development staff person could be considered, but only when it is financially responsible to do so."
Gullion said the city's fee for Coles Together and its hotel/motel tax money for the city tourism office should be performance based. He said the city also should ensure that it's getting a return on its investment for expenditures related to Bagelfest and other events. In addition, he said dealing with abandoned houses and vehicles should be part of economic development efforts.
"Business won't come to town to Mattoon if it doesn't look attractive," Gullion said. He added that the city needs to place a funding and staffing priority on this effort and on enforcing related ordinances.
Haifley said he would like to see the city help promote the development of additional housing options in Mattoon for middle income families and would like to see the city do more to encourage additional industries to come to town.
"We would be more interesting to industries if we were able to provide incentives for them," Haifley said of enhancing economic development efforts.
Harris said public works is the "face of the city," and investing more in that department will provide a return in the form of additional business ventures, potential for new home construction, and tourism. He said the city also needs to invest in full-time staff responsible for spearheading economic development.
"Working independently and also in conjunction with organizations like Coles Together, Mattoon in Motion, and Elevate, this staff would be a voice for Mattoon and the backbone for renewing commercial and industrial interest in the area," Harris said.
Hay said the city should continue to seek new manufacturers while diversifying its economic development efforts to include technology-related firms, contractors, locally-owned restaurants, clothing stores and other small businesses. He said Mattoon being home to Lake Land, near Eastern Illinois University and not far from the University of Illinois would be good marketing points for this effort.
"Tourism is a great tool, as well, to help rebuild our economy," Hay said. For example, he said the city should work with Eastern and Lake Land on better scheduling special events so that visitors are more likely to stay in the community longer and spend more money here in the process.
Phipps said the city needs a "salesperson" whose sole purpose is to promote retail and service business development to build upon its partnerships with Mattoon in Motion and the Elevate incubator programs. He said the city's partnership with the Agracel property developer at Lerna Road and Route 16, just east of I-57, also has been a great opportunity.
"We need to be just as aggressive and 'shovel-ready' with the two other Mattoon interchanges, as well, in particular South 45. Partnering with Lake Land College and leapfrogging other parts of that interchange into future development would also be very beneficial to the community," Phipps said. He added that interstate traffic and related consumer are key to economic development.
Ratliff said his first step would be to change the compensation for firms and individuals to which the city is paying fees to promote economic development. He said the fees should be on a performance-based pay structure. He said this would either motivate them to drive economic development or at least minimize the amount paid by the city.
"Also, I believe that we need to work to capitalize on the need for warehousing and shipping hubs. The South 45 TIF district would be a great location to do this," Ratliff said.
Scheffer said he wants to focus more on attracting small companies because they will have a big impact. He said small businesses such as Villa Pizza’s, deBuhr's Seed & Feed, Angelo's and Mark’s My Stores put down deep roots in the community. He said the city should partner with Lake Land on drawing employers that need specialized training, as well.
"We also need to improve our housing situation. We have many good paying jobs available in our community, but with limited middle class housing available," Scheffer said, adding that the city should offer incentives for affordable housing development. In addition, he said the city should promote Mattoon's low cost of living to companies that have shifted office work to remote jobs.
Seiler said the city must become aggressive in marketing Mattoon and all of its great assets, including multiple interstate exits with prime real estate available for investors and builders. He said the city must be willing to invest in the infrastructure needed to serve new development, and must seek out new businesses with what it has to offer.
"Other successful cities do not wait for opportunities, they seek out opportunities for their citizens. This will be a priority of mine," Seiler said. "We must look at ways to increase residential growth, including new construction. We lost around 1,000 residents from 2010-2020. This is unacceptable and must be reversed."
White said Lake Land is a big employer, so the city needs to market Mattoon and offer incentives to companies that hire its graduates. She said the south I-57 exit near Lake Land needs to become a place where motorists want to stop, adding a truck stop would help. She said city could draw prospective residents by enhancing quality of life activities for all ages, particularly downtown.
"We also need to make our town a place of residential growth and development," White said. She said this includes adequately staffing city departments for public safety efforts such as "restoring our existing neighborhoods by cleaning up abandoned houses, public nuisance issues, as well as offering incentives to those wanting to restore or update their home."