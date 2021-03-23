Economic development: What ideas Mattoon City Council candidates have for attracting business, visitors

"Also, I believe that we need to work to capitalize on the need for warehousing and shipping hubs. The South 45 TIF district would be a great location to do this," Ratliff said.

Scheffer said he wants to focus more on attracting small companies because they will have a big impact. He said small businesses such as Villa Pizza’s, deBuhr's Seed & Feed, Angelo's and Mark’s My Stores put down deep roots in the community. He said the city should partner with Lake Land on drawing employers that need specialized training, as well.

"We also need to improve our housing situation. We have many good paying jobs available in our community, but with limited middle class housing available," Scheffer said, adding that the city should offer incentives for affordable housing development. In addition, he said the city should promote Mattoon's low cost of living to companies that have shifted office work to remote jobs.

Seiler said the city must become aggressive in marketing Mattoon and all of its great assets, including multiple interstate exits with prime real estate available for investors and builders. He said the city must be willing to invest in the infrastructure needed to serve new development, and must seek out new businesses with what it has to offer.