Effingham County Board gets election update; recognizes National 4-H week

Board Member Doug McCain asked Hitzel whether or not election judges would be social distancing on election night.

"What we did on election night last time, we had election judges stay in their cars until they were called in," Hirtzel said.

Before Effingham County Board Chairman Jim Niemann read a proclamation recognizing National 4-H week in Effingham County held Oct. 4-10, board members heard from 4-H member Elizabeth Weidner of Dieterich via Zoom conferencing.

Weidner was recently selected by the National 4-H Council to be winner of the 2021 Youth In Action Pillar Award for Civic Engagement. There were only three other pillar awards across the U.S. in recognition of agriculture, healthy living and STEM.

"I would not be where I am today if it hadn't been for the skills I first learned as a 4-Her right here in Effingham County. The people I come into contact with, skill value learned and the friendships I've made across the state is all due to 4-H." Weidner said. "I can relate my career as an advocate for the most vulnerable population, children battling cancer."

Weidner was diagnosed with a pediatric cancer stage IV Neuroblastoma at the age of 12-years-old.