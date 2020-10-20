ELECTION 2020: Danley, Reardon cite experience, ethics in race for Coles County state's attorney

CHARLESTON — Two candidates are trading remarks about ethics and touting experience in the race for Coles County state’s attorney.
Republican and current officer-holder Jesse Danley faces Democrat and now four-time candidate Todd Reardon in the Nov. 3 election.
Danley was appointed to the position in December 2018 after then-State’s Attorney Brian Bower was appointed to a judge position. Reardon has a Charleston law practice and made unsuccessful bids for the office in 2004, 2008 and 2012.
“You’ve got to give people a choice,” Reardon said of his decision to run for the office again. “I’m not a sideline critic.”
On the issue of experience, Reardon said he feels his work in different counties has provided him a chance to learn from other systems. Danley has only worked in Coles County, as an assistant state’s attorney and assistant public defender, before becoming state’s attorney, he said.
Danley said there’s “no question” that Reardon has been practicing law longer but he has “infinitely more” experience as a prosecutor. The lack of time in other counties is “irrelevant” because the state’s attorney’s duties are in only one county, Danley said.
The two candidates also traded accusations of misconduct.
Reardon claimed Danley used the state’s attorney’s office for “personal gain,” using office resources to respond to a small claims lawsuit by attorney Mervin Wolfe concerning the sale of a boat.
Wolfe sued Danley as an individual, not as state’s attorney, Reardon said.
Danley responded that Wolfe “blurred the line” by filing the suit in retaliation for being charged with a battery offense. Using office staff to try to schedule a hearing in the lawsuit was the only use of office resources, and Wolfe had documents in the case served to Danley at the office, he also said.
Danley also mentioned a recent case in which Reardon was accused of trying to get a juror to lie to try to get a guilty verdict overturned.
At the time, Reardon said he’d passed a lie detector test he was given during the investigation. He said an Illinois Attorney General’s Office investigation cleared him of any wrongdoing and he’ll soon have documentation to show that.
Danley also said he feels Reardon has an “overall poor” relationship with police agencies. Reardon said he’s able to work with people with whom he disagrees, but what matters is “the search for justice.”
If elected, Reardon said he wants to develop a court program for veterans similar to the county’s drug court program.
“We expect them to blend right in and not have a bumpy road,” he said.
He also said he favors allowing criminal case defendants to not attend hearings during which scheduling is the only matter being addressed. They wouldn’t need to take as much time away from their jobs and it would reduce court time and possibly coronavirus exposure, he said.
Danley said his main goal is operate the office effectively on the county’s limited resources. He said he’s reorganized and cross-trained staff to help address caseloads.
“It’s finding equilibrium with what we have available,” he said. “It’s been challenging.”
