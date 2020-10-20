ELECTION 2020: Danley, Reardon cite experience, ethics in race for Coles County state's attorney

The two candidates also traded accusations of misconduct.

Reardon claimed Danley used the state’s attorney’s office for “personal gain,” using office resources to respond to a small claims lawsuit by attorney Mervin Wolfe concerning the sale of a boat.

Wolfe sued Danley as an individual, not as state’s attorney, Reardon said.

Danley responded that Wolfe “blurred the line” by filing the suit in retaliation for being charged with a battery offense. Using office staff to try to schedule a hearing in the lawsuit was the only use of office resources, and Wolfe had documents in the case served to Danley at the office, he also said.

Danley also mentioned a recent case in which Reardon was accused of trying to get a juror to lie to try to get a guilty verdict overturned.

At the time, Reardon said he’d passed a lie detector test he was given during the investigation. He said an Illinois Attorney General’s Office investigation cleared him of any wrongdoing and he’ll soon have documentation to show that.