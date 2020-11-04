Election drew 75.1% of Coles County's registered voters; How did they vote on key issues, races

CHARLESTON — Election results show that 22,641 Coles County residents, 75.1% of those registered to vote, cast ballots in Tuesday's election, with a majority of those voting for President Donald Trump and against the proposed Illinois "Fair Tax" amendment.

Unofficial results tallied by the Coles County Clerk's Office and posted by Liberty Systems LLC election services have the incumbent Republican president listed as winning 13,981 votes in the county, 62.22% of those cast. The Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, received 7,997 votes, 35.59% of the total. Nationwide, the presidential election has not been decided.

Election figures also showed that the proposed Illinois "Fair Tax" amendment lost in Coles County by 14,415 "no" votes, 65.78% of those cast. This proposal received 7,498 "yes" votes, 34.22% of the total. Statewide, the Chicago Tribute and other news outlets have reported that the "Fair Tax" amendment failed to win approval.

