Election drew 75.1% of Coles County's registered voters; How did they vote on key issues, races

CHARLESTON — Election results show that 22,641 Coles County residents, 75.1% of those registered to vote, cast ballots in Tuesday's election, with a majority of those voting for President Donald Trump and against the proposed Illinois "Fair Tax" amendment.
Unofficial results tallied by the Coles County Clerk's Office and posted by Liberty Systems LLC election services have the incumbent Republican president listed as winning 13,981 votes in the county, 62.22% of those cast. The Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, received 7,997 votes, 35.59% of the total. Nationwide, the presidential election has not been decided.
Election figures also showed that the proposed Illinois "Fair Tax" amendment lost in Coles County by 14,415 "no" votes, 65.78% of those cast. This proposal received 7,498 "yes" votes, 34.22% of the total. Statewide, the Chicago Tribute and other news outlets have reported that the "Fair Tax" amendment failed to win approval.
As for results in local races, Jesse Danley was elected state's attorney and Gail Mason was elected to represent the 12th District on the county board. In regional races, Darren Bailey was elected to represent the 55th state senate district; Chris Miller was reelected to represent the 110th state house district; and Mary Miller was elected to represent the 15th District in the U.S. House. For recaps of these races and comments from the candidates, go to jg-tc.com.
The 22,641 Coles County residents who voted in Tuesday's election were among 30,157 who were registered to vote, according to the results. These figures showed that 10,103 of the election's voters, 44.6% of the total, cast votes on Tuesday; 8,789 cast early votes, 38.8%; and 3,749 votes by mail, 16.6%. The results are listed as unofficial until any remaining late vote by mail ballots are tabulated.
This story will be updated.
