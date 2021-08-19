 Skip to main content
Electronics recycling event set Aug. 28 at Lake Land

MATTOON — The Coles County Regional Planning Commission plans to hold an electronics recycling event on Saturday, Aug. 28, at Lake Land College's main campus.

The commission reported that the event will be open to all Coles County residents. Proof of county residency will be required.

"Consumers can help close the loop of production by introducing stored electronics into the recycling system and back into the manufacturing sector," said Sarah Mummel, GIS technician and solid waste coordinator with the commission.

Desktop, laptop, notebook, netbook, and tablet computers will be accepted at the event. There will be a $10 fee for each computer monitor and television, with a total limit of seven.

Other accepted items will include printers, fax machines, scanners, DVD players and recorders, VCRs, video game consoles, digital converter boxes, cable receivers, satellite receivers, electronic keyboards and mice, small-scale servers, and portable digital music players with memory capability and battery power.

The event will start at 8 a.m. and end when the recycling trailers are full or by 1 p.m., whichever comes first. Participants should follow U.S. Route 45 and enter campus through the southernmost Lake Land entrance at East County Road 250N near the former police station building.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

