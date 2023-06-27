MATTOON — Earth work has begun for the construction of 150,000-square-foot indoor facility as part of a planned sports complex and commercial area that is reportedly drawing national chain attention from Kohl's and other possible tenants.

The earth moving has somewhat outpaced efforts by the developers of the planned Emerald Acres Sports Connection to secure needed city approvals for the approximately 15-acre indoor facility site off the southeast corner of Dettro Drive and Remington Road.

Mattoon Sports Complex Inc. filed a petition on June 6 for the city to rezone the site from R1 single-family residential to C1 neighborhood commercial. This not-for-profit organization also submitted petitions seeking a special use permit for the indoor sports facility and a variance for the planned Sarah Bush Lincoln Walk-in Clinc there.

The Mattoon Planning Commission voted 6-0 Tuesday evening to recommend that the Mattoon City Council approve the petitions, but commission members Gary Boske and Ned Hoppin first voiced frustration about the earth work starting before this final approval has been secured.

"That never should have happened," Hoppin said. He added, "That could have been a big problem (for the developers.)"

City Administrator Kyle Gill said the need for a planning commission hearing "got lost in the shuffle" as city officials and developers worked on a project agreement, business district proposal and other aspects of Emerald Acres.

"That should have been addressed in advance. You are 100% right on that," said Blake Pierce, board president for the Mattoon Sports Complex not-for-profit organization that will develop, own and operate the sports complex.

Ground was ceremonially broken on May 31 for Emerald Acres. The sports complex will be built on 110 acres donated by Rural King, which plans to open 40 adjacent acres it owns to related retail development. The indoor sports facility is set to open in 2024, followed by the outdoor facilities in 2025.

Hoppin also used the hearing as an opportunity to ask about artist renderings for planned The Shops of Emerald Acres commercial area, east of Home Depot and Rent X, including retailers such as Kohl's, Famous Footwear, and Michaels as possible tenants.

The artist renderings on the Goodman Real Estate Services Group's Emerald Acres webpage also include Bealls Florida clothing, Five Below and, Ross Dress for Less as possible tenants. Goodman Real Estate helped bring the Marshalls store to the Cross County Mall, which is owned by Rural King.

Gill said leases for The Shops of Emerald Acres are still in various stages of negotiations. Pierce, who is finance director for Mattoon-based Rural King, added later that the developers of Emerald Acres will defer to prospective tenant retailers so that they can announce their opening plans when they are ready.

The commission also fielded questions from Country Club Road area residents Mike Croy, Mark Peffer and Linda Price about storm water drainage for the sports complex and about any development plans along this road. Their neighborhood is located on the south edge of Emerald Acres and has drainage trouble.

Gill said the sports complex will have two detention ponds, one near Country Club Road and the one north of Mattoon Country Club. He said the city is set to receive a $2 million state economic development program grant for public infrastructure improvements at the complex and is seeking state approval for a tax increment financing district in this area to help fund further drainage work.

Pierce said new hotels, restaurants and stores associated with Emerald Acres will be near Home Depot, not Country Club Road to the south. He said the developers have no plans for entrances to the Emerald Acres property from this road.

"We are very much wanting to make this an asset everyone can be proud of," Pierce said.

Photos: Emerald Acres Sports Connection ground breaking