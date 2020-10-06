Emergency medical technician requirements for new Mattoon firefighters temporarily reduced

MATTOON — The emergency medical technician (EMT) certification requirements for new Mattoon firefighters will be temporarily reduced to expedite hiring.

During a meeting Tuesday night, the Mattoon City Council voted unanimously without additional discussion to approve a memorandum of understanding with Mattoon Firefighters Local 691 to reduce the minimum certification requirement for newly hired firefighters from EMT-paramedic to EMT-basic.

The union has called for the city to bring staffing back up to 30 firefighters as required by the current contract, which was set to expire in 2018 but is still in place until a new contract is reached. The Mattoon Fire Department currently has approximately 22 firefighters on staff. City officials have said that they are having trouble finding candidates who have paramedic certification.