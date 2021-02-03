Ex-Marine from Central Illinois among those facing charges in Capitol riots

None of what's been reported in national media about Crowl and his recent actions seems to square with what Arthur remembered. He said he didn't know about Crowl's travails until a Journal Star reporter informed him.

Others had only vague recollections of Crowl's years in Bushnell, which has about 3,000 residents and is located 60 miles west of Peoria.

An employee of the Bushnell VFW post said some people he's encountered remembered the names of Crowl's parents, but not much more. Crowl's years at B-PC predated school Superintendent Kathy Dinger's arrival by a couple of decades.

But Arthur's family long has been a part of the Bushnell-area landscape.

Arthur's wife, Cindy, and father, Jerry, were veteran B-PC educators and coaches. Bart Arthur now works in the Regional Office of Education based in Galesburg and Monmouth.

The 1988 B-PC yearbook listed Crowl as participating in football and track and field, as well as Future Farmers of America. Arthur was the B-PC varsity football coach at the time.

"He was not a big kid, but he was very tough," Arthur said about Crowl, a 5-foot-11 linebacker. "He was undersized, but he played bigger than he was. He probably weighed only 130 pounds."