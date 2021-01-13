Final weeks of Trump's presidency will make for lively classroom discussion

CHARLESTON — Political science associate professor Ryan Burge said he usually sets aside a few minutes at the beginning of each class session at Eastern Illinois University to talk about current events in government and politics.

Given the Capitol riot, the House's impeachment vote and other recent events, Burge said he has difficulty envisioning what the political landscape will be like when he and his students talk current events in the not too distant future.

He said there are questions on how the Senate will handle impeachment proceedings, whether President Donald Trump will have a political future, whether the Republican party will split, and more.

"What do know is what we are going through is unusual, it's unprecedented," Burge said. For instance, he noted that no other president has ever been impeached twice. Burge was interviewed before the House voted 232-197 to impeach Trump, with 10 Republicans voting for impeachment.

