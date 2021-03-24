Finances and public works: Mattoon City Council candidates differ on staffing levels, priorities

Editor's note: This is the third in a series of articles about the 12 candidates for Mattoon City Council. This article focuses on the city's financial and public works infrastructure.
MATTOON — The new City Council that is elected April 6 will have to contend with the same rising costs, particularly for personnel expenses, that have created budgetary challenges for the current council.
The 12 candidates have been offering suggestions for shoring up the city's financial infrastructure while still maintaining and improving its public works infrastructure of streets, sidewalks, and water and sewer lines.
Incumbents Dave Cox and Sandra Graven, and challengers James "Jim" Closson, George "Butch" Gullion, Zachary Haifley, Scott Harris, Dustin Hay, David Phipps, Steve Ratliff, Rob Scheffer, Trent Seiler and Jennifer White are running for four available seats.
Closson said the Public Works Department needs additional staff to provide services that residents benefit from daily, such as water service, street cleaning, and tree limb removal. He said the city should review staffing in all departments and address any shortages or overstaffing.
"Currently 80% of our city budget is salaries and benefits, which reduces funds for maintenance of city facilities and new projects," Closson said. "Public works needs additional employees due to the many cuts absorbed over the past years."
Cox said a priority for the next council will be implementing the drainage improvement plan to reduce flooding on the west side of town. He said the city also should continue with its five year plan to update street lighting and sidewalks downtown, a project for which he has long advocated.
"The current council has taken the necessary steps to eliminate duplicate services, streamline all departments where necessary, bring our healthcare costs more in line through negotiations and has paid off several outstanding bonds debts," Cox said. "These efforts, combined with tangible results in economic development, will stabilize our budget in the years to come."
Graven said she wants to carry on street resurfacing efforts, adding that the DeWitt and Marshall avenue projects have improved traffic flow. She said the city is continuing its walkable sidewalk program to enhance neighborhoods so that all community members are within at least a block of good sidewalks.
"Continual monitoring and review of the city's budget is crucial to the long term financial health of the city. To be responsible to the citizens and tax payers, while providing the necessary services must be the goal of the council," Graven said. She said the city needs to assess its staffing needs and look at ways to increase revenue, but not ways that burden citizens.
Gullion said the city needs to better prioritize public work projects, such as installing sidewalks in the Grant Park neighborhood where there are none before replacing existing walks elsewhere. He said the city has been leaving vacated public works positions unfilled since he retired in 2003. He said the city needs to hire more workers and restructure the department to have less management posts.
"Public works is the smallest department within the city but they have the most work to complete," Gullion said. He said the city could increase its tax revenue for infrastructure by getting abandoned houses cleaned up and back on the tax roles and city water service, and by requiring all city staff to live within the city limits.
Haifley said he is against any increase in taxes, including as a means to reduce the city's budget deficits and improve its overall financial outlook.
"A good way for us to see increased revenue is to increase industry, housing, and annexation of properties," Haifley said of utilizing economic development efforts.
Harris said the public works department needs to increase in size after having been decimated in recent years. He said this will enable beautification and infrastructure projects to move forward faster.
"The city must find reasonable terms in collective bargaining with city employees and stand by those terms. This will provide the city with a more accurate financial outlook on which it can create more educated financial decisions," Harris said. He added that pursuing grants and economic development would help provide funding for projects and eliminate budget deficits.
Hay said the city needs to focus on infrastructure, particularly street and sidewalk repairs. But, he said the public works department cannot carry out a lot of projects because it has limited staff. He said they need at least seven more workers. Hay said he also would like to restart a curbside yard waste pickup, which would help prevent storm drains and gutters from getting clogged.
On finances, Hay said the city should go through each department's budget to cut any unnecessary spending. He said the city could start by eliminating insurance for council members and reducing their part-time pay. He said the city also should buy local whenever possible to save money and because, "that puts more into our city than spending it on Amazon or buying out of town."
Phipps said public works has great vision and staff, but is stretched thin. He said they could tackle additional proactive projects with more manpower. He said grant funding could help expand sidewalk work to areas in need of walkways, such as Logan Street from Wabash to Broadway avenues. Phipps said he also supports expanding the drop-off recycling and spring cleanup programs.
"Cutting of personnel is no longer feasible nor an option in my opinion," Phipps said of the budget, adding the city's credit rating has been downgraded. Phipps said he would not let the city miss any more opportunities to address unfunded pension obligations and he would get a long-range plan for debt reduction going. He said the city must use its projected 2020-2021 budget surplus wisely.
Ratliff said current street, water and sewer efforts need to continue to keep the city's infrastructure protected. He said new public works projects should be postponed until the city can get its budget deficits in line to secure the financial future of Mattoon.
"Work needs to be done to unify all departments to settle past, current, and future contracts with a positive impact to both the city and its employees," Ratliff said. He said litigation with the firefighters union on the city ambulance service closure has been costly, while reinstating the service would generate money. He also said the city could save money by cutting council health benefits.
Scheffer said he would focus on the basics of the city first — roads, sidewalks and drainage. He said a fully staffed public works department would go a long way in improving infrastructure, while the city would save money by not contracting out so many jobs.
"Any step in a positive direction should be the first one taken," Scheffer said of the budget. "Evaluate each job, supply, and investment to see if it is actually the best choice for our city's current financial state. Are we being logical in our debt reduction or just doing what looks good? Look at the rate of return on each decision and make sure it is the best one."
Seiler said the city needs to fix drainage problems that have caused multiple neighborhoods to flood for decades. He said the city also needs to repair dangerous sidewalks and street potholes, which are liability issues and look bad to prospective residents and investors.
"Our first project should be to increase the public works staffing," Seiler said. "Our city has taken steps to reduce the budgets, but we are to a point where cutting our way out isn't an option. We should be working to reduce wasteful spending and working on additional ways to generate revenue."
White said the city needs to adequately staff the public works department, which has taken a big hit during the budget cuts of past years. She said public works crews continue to do several varied projects a year, even though they are working with just over half the employees they need. She said the city cannot continue to cut department staffing to deal with budget troubles.
"We need to stop missing opportunities to fund our pension liability. And, we need to support pension reform in Springfield," White said, noting the city's struggles to fund its pension liability. She said the city needs to work with accurate, unbiased numbers when preparing its budgets; "go big" on economic development for revenue generation; and avoid burdening residents with high taxes.