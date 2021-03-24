Finances and public works: Mattoon City Council candidates differ on staffing levels, priorities

"Any step in a positive direction should be the first one taken," Scheffer said of the budget. "Evaluate each job, supply, and investment to see if it is actually the best choice for our city's current financial state. Are we being logical in our debt reduction or just doing what looks good? Look at the rate of return on each decision and make sure it is the best one."

Seiler said the city needs to fix drainage problems that have caused multiple neighborhoods to flood for decades. He said the city also needs to repair dangerous sidewalks and street potholes, which are liability issues and look bad to prospective residents and investors.

"Our first project should be to increase the public works staffing," Seiler said. "Our city has taken steps to reduce the budgets, but we are to a point where cutting our way out isn't an option. We should be working to reduce wasteful spending and working on additional ways to generate revenue."

White said the city needs to adequately staff the public works department, which has taken a big hit during the budget cuts of past years. She said public works crews continue to do several varied projects a year, even though they are working with just over half the employees they need. She said the city cannot continue to cut department staffing to deal with budget troubles.