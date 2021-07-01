 Skip to main content
First installment of Coles County property taxes due Friday

CHARLESTON — The first of two payment installments on 2021 Coles County property taxes is due Friday, a reminder from the Coles County Treasurer's Office said.

Payments can be made in Charleston at the treasurer's office at the courthouse, which is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. The other payment options include drop-off boxes outside the courthouse south entrance and at Mattoon City Hall near the water bill payment box.

Payments can be mailed to the treasurer's office, as well, and instructions for mailing are included on the bills. Mailed bills must be postmarked by Friday.

In addition, Treasurer George Edwards said property owners can pay online at www.govtechtaxpro.com with a 2.3% convenience fee paid to the vendor. There is an online check option for $1. He added that most banks in Coles County accept tax payments.

The second and final payment installment on 2021 Coles County property taxes is due Sept. 2. More information is available by calling the treasurer's office at (217) 348-0511.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

