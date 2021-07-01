First installment of Coles County property taxes due Friday

CHARLESTON — The first of two payment installments on 2021 Coles County property taxes is due Friday, a reminder from the Coles County Treasurer's Office said.
Payments can be made in Charleston at the treasurer's office at the courthouse, which is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. The other payment options include drop-off boxes outside the courthouse south entrance and at Mattoon City Hall near the water bill payment box.
In addition, Treasurer George Edwards said property owners can pay online at www.govtechtaxpro.com with a 2.3% convenience fee paid to the vendor. There is an online check option for $1. He added that most banks in Coles County accept tax payments.
Hundreds of members of the community gathered on Sunday at the Charleston VFW to participate in the Harold Hackett Memorial Bingo, signaling the unofficial start to Charleston's Red, White and Blue Days.