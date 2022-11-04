Five Coles County Board seats up for grabs on Tuesday

CHARLESTON — While Coles County voters have no county-wide offices up for grabs in Tuesday's election, the same can't be said when it comes to the county board.

Five of the county's 12 county board seats are contested.

Those given a pass in the election are incumbents Darrell Cox in District 1, Jeremy Doughty in District 4, John Doty in District 5, Nancy Purdy in District 7, Rick Shook in District 8 and Denise Corray in District 9. All are Republicans.

Current board chairman Brandon Bell isn't seeking reelection in District 2. Republican Michael Clayton is running unopposed for the seat.

With seven secure seats, the Republican party will retain control of the board.

Of the five remaining district races, four of them feature incumbents. Stan Metzger isn't seeking reelection in District 10, leaving two newcomers in a race to fill the seat.

This is how those races are shaping up.

DISTRICT 3

Incumbent Mike Watts is one of two Democrats on the current board. He is being challenged by Republican Andrew Shick.

Watts has been a Coles County resident since 1986, when he moved to Charleston to be director of the Tarble Arts Center at Eastern Illinois University. He is married to a retired Charleston paraprofessional, and they have one adult son.

In the community, he has been involved with the Charleston Rotary Club, the Charleston Tourism Advisory Board, Coles County Historical Society and Coles County Arts Council, among other organizations.

Shick is a lifelong Charleston resident who earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Eastern in 2012. He has worked for the Coles County Sheriff’s Department and the Coles County Probation Department, two positions that he says have given him inside knowledge of how the various county departments operate.

Shick is the son of Coles County Judge Mitchell Shick and the father of five young boys. He works as a sale manager for I-57 Roofing.

Watts says he jokes that serving on the board was never on his bucket list after being appointed to fill a vacated seat, but he finds his work on the board gratifying.

“I have found the work to be rewarding, even with its challenges and the time required to attend the meetings and do the homework,” Watts said. “I decided to run to hold my seat for two more years in part because some experienced county board members are not running for reelection, and I think my two years of experience can be of value.”

He said he is most proud of the committee work that has allowed him to be part of the financial decisions of the county, and helping to revise the county’s wind ordinance.

“My goals are the same now as they were upon being appointed to the CCB — to work with the other members of the board to make Coles County the best place possible to live, work, raise a family, and get an education, and to do this while being as fiscally responsible and fair-minded as possible,” Watts said.

If elected, Shick said he would like to do whatever he can to help maintain a balanced budget, keep taxes low and support the work of those in county offices.

“The last thing I want to do to all of us here is raise our taxes and have more families have that burden put on them. But at the same time, I want to make sure that the departments that are there, like probation and sheriff's department, that are vastly important to the community safety, are OK,” Shick said. “I don't want to put anybody in jeopardy by having to make cuts ... (or) put the officers in jeopardy by making them work crazy overtime because the departments aren't fully funded.”

DISTRICT 6

Republican incumbent Lisa Jaco seeking to retain her seat. She is being challenged by Robb Perry, who is running as an independent.

Jaco is a retired special education administrator from Mattoon, and aside from a few years teaching outside of the county, she is a lifelong Coles County resident. She is married with two children and holds degrees from both Lake Land College and Eastern.

Jaco said if she retains her seat she would like to continue her efforts to keep the board fiscally responsible.

“I want to see economic growth in our county. I want us to look out for ways that we can expand job opportunities for the citizens of Coles County,” Jaco said. “But I also want to support our departments that are within Coles County, like our sheriff's department, our circuit clerk and our county clerk.”

Perry is a lifelong resident of Coles County and is a Mattoon small business owner. He is a landlord and owner of Great Food and Spirits.

He is also a founder of the Concerned Taxpayers of Coles County.

Perry is a fixture at Coles County Board meetings, often speaking in favor of fiscal responsibility and in opposition of board decisions. He ran an unsuccessful primary campaign for the same seat in 2018.

Since then, he said he has more knowledge of the board that can help him be a successful member.

He said he has three top priorities if elected: making sure people are paying their fair share of taxes, ensuring law enforcement officers are fully funded and equipped with the proper tools to protect citizens, and creating strong conversations among the county board members on the issues they vote on.

These concerns are highlighted by Perry when he speaks during the public comment session of board meetings, as well as in legal action he has taken against the county. In the past, Perry has requested a quo warranto lawsuit, a lawsuit that determines if someone has a legal right to hold a public office, from former Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan regarding a private contractor allegedly doing the work of the Supervisor of Assessments.

“If you've done something that's wrong and you're proven wrong, shame on them,” Perry said.

Jaco said she thinks Perry’s disagreements with the board could make it difficult for him to work with other members.

DISTRICT 10

In the absence of Metzger, the incumbent, voters are guaranteed to elect at least one new member to the board. It will be Tad Freezeland, a Republican, or Robert St. Gemme, a Democrat-backed write-in candidate.

Freezeland has lived in Coles County most of his life, working for the sheriff’s department before his retirement. He then went on to be chief of the Arcola Police Department, from which he has also retired.

He said as chief deputy for the sheriff’s department, he gained plenty of experience working with the board.

St. Gemme is a longtime Coles County resident. He is a retired pharmaceuticals sales representative and is married to a retired Charleston teacher.

He is an Eastern graduate with a bachelor’s degree in economics.

Freezeland said he believes every person should do what they can to serve their fellow citizens.

“I think that we all are kind of obligated to serve our community when we can," he said. “Being retired, it gives me the time to do it and to be able to put in the hours and do the research on the issues that are coming up.”

He added he would like to continue the board’s “excellent” tradition of maintaining a balanced budget.

St. Gemme said his business experience would be an asset if he is elected. He said he is concerned the board members are not “doing their homework” before voting.

“I'm under the impression that a lot of the people on the board right now pretty much go with one or two people's suggestion and they all vote for it and don't do their homework,” St. Gemme said. “I'm not there for political reasons. I'm there to help out and offer my suggestions and do my homework.”

Those interested in voting for St. Gemme should be aware they must locate the county board race on their ballot, print his full name on the write-in line and fill in the oval next to his name to successfully cast their vote.

DISTRICT 11

In this district, incumbent Republican Robert Bennett is being challenged by Matt Titus, a Democrat who is a former Charleston School Board member.

Bennett, a lifetime resident of Coles County, is a married father of four daughters. He is also a 25-year member of the Lincoln Fire Protection District.

Bennett said he has “no axe to grind.” He just wants to continue the work he has been doing for the county since his appointment.

“I’m not trying to burden anyone with looking for every tax increase opportunity, but to sustain within the budget that we currently have that works for the people,” Bennett said.

He said he hopes to stay engaged with committees so he can focus in on various areas of the county.

Titus is also a lifelong Coles County resident who graduated from both Charleston High School and Eastern. He recently married and said he was proud to have planned his wedding with local vendors.

If elected, Titus said he hopes to focus on economic development in the county.

“Since I'm a hometown kid, I have seen so many of my classmates from both CHS and EIU leave after graduation, and that’s sad. I want Coles County to be a place that high school and college grads want to stay,” Titus said.

He said it is an exciting time to live in Coles County as local schools, city governments and community organizations are making investments to further the county.

Bennett said he believes his “stick to it attitude” will help him be successful on the board.

“It's going to help me focus on business-like success for the county to maintain a fiscal budget that would look out for everyone that's a resident here,” Bennett said.

Titus said his interest in bringing the county together would make him successful as a board member.

“I'll be looking for more opportunities to get past the old rivalries. They don't help us anymore, they hold us back,” Titus said. "And I'll be ready to work with anybody from any corner of this county that wants to get things done for the people with this.”

DISTRICT 12

Incumbent Gail Mason, the second Democrat on the board, is facing a challenge from Republican Kyle Barrow.

Mason has lived in Charleston for all but 12 years of her life and has raised two children with her husband in Charleston. She is a retired Eastern communication studies professor.

Mason has been a member of several organizations at Eastern and in the community. She believes that experience has helped her be successful as a board member.

At 30 years old, Barrow is the youngest candidate on the ballot. He attended Eastern for two years before leaving to take over a Charleston business, Olmstead Brothers Insulation, and has since settled in the community with his new wife.

Barrow said he believes his interests in local business and politics will help him be successful on the board.

Mason said one of the most important issues to her is keeping the county board transparent.

“It's easy to try to do things behind the scenes, because then you're not held accountable. But I also believe in accountability. So, I believe in transparency and I believe in accountability,” Mason said. “I want to continue to do my research, to ask the questions I asked the board and to also ask board members or anyone connected to our issues to help clarify and reduce any confusion that citizens might have with those.”

Barrow said he would like to see what the board can do to with the county’s budget, specifically regarding pay for county employees.

“In comparison to the surrounding counties, our first responders, in particular, are among the lower paid,” Barrow said. “So, we definitely want to look at finding ways to compensate our first responders.”

Mason said this election is about more than politics for her.

“We're in a tough time, where truth and facts are being questioned daily. We need to have people who are committed to the community, for the community’s sake, not for their own sake or own aspirations, and we need to hold ourselves accountable and hold our other board members and other community members accountable for their behaviors and their actions,” Mason said.

Barrow said he stands firm in his personal beliefs, something that will guide him if he is elected.

“We're Christians and we believe faith first and family second, and then you know,” Barrow said. “We definitely support all of our police, our fire guys and all of them.”