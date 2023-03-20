MATTOON — The City Council is scheduled on Tuesday, March 21, to consider authorizing the former Grant Park School site to be used as a dog daycare and boarding business.

The council will also consider purchasing license plate recognition cameras for the Mattoon Police Department, and applying for a grant to create a community bicycle pump track and community garden along the Lincoln Prairie Grass Trail.

Regarding the former Grant Park School, Brian and Diane Gillaspie have petitioned for rezoning this site at 100 Moultrie Ave. from R-1 single family residential to C-4 general commercial district status and for a related variance to open a dog daycare and boarding business there.

Both the city staff and the Mattoon Planning Commission have recommended approving the petition for this site, which also had been used as a Head Start preschool in recent years.

The city staff's report said this site was designated both C4 and R2 previously. It is zoned R1 within the city's future land use plan, and the surrounding area is currently and proposed R1, as well. The report noted that the immediate surrounding land was also C4 in the past.

"Staff recognizes that while this proposed rezoning to C4 does not align with the future land use plan, its proposed use as a pet boarding facility does align with citywide initiatives to be more welcoming to pets," the report said.

In other matters, the council will consider purchasing 12 Law Enforcement Solar Power & LTE License Plate Recognition Cameras with Vehicle Fingerprint technology software for $69,000 over two years from Flock Safety.

The Flock Safety website reports that license plate reader cameras can be placed anywhere to capture detailed data about license plates and vehicles used to commit crimes, so action can be taken quickly and efficiently.

Regarding the bike trail, the council will consider applying for a $100,000 grant from the Kubota Hometown Proud program and providing a $34,000 match for that same amount from a private donor to create a community bicycle pump track and community garden.

Community Development and Planning Manager Alex Benishek said the Mattoon Bike Committee identified this private grant opportunity for creating this amenity for bicyclists on a city owned lot at 10th Street and Richmond Avenue, adjacent to the Roundhouse Sports Complex.

"A pump track is essentially a skate park for bicycles that teaches valuable biking skills for trail riding," Benishek said of this looping circuit with a rolling riding surface and banked turns.

The meeting at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall also can be attended remotely by visiting https://bit.ly/MattoonCC032123 or calling 415-655-0001, meeting number 2550 381 0360 and password 20819.

