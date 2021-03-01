 Skip to main content
Former Mattoon fire chief dies
Oren G. Lockhart

MATTOON — A former Mattoon fire chief has died. 

Oren G. Lockhart, 70, died Sunday at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

An Army veteran and Army National Guard member, Lockhart joined the Mattoon Fire Department in 1973 and became a captain, chief and director of fire safety. He retired in 2002. 

"During his time, he was instrumental in the development of the original Coles County Dive Team. Though some of us never worked with him, his legacy has been carried on through the knowledge and hard work he instilled in those that did," Mattoon Firefighters No. 691 posted on Facebook. 

Private services are being planned. 

