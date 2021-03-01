Former Mattoon fire chief dies

An Army veteran and Army National Guard member, Lockhart joined the Mattoon Fire Department in 1973 and became a captain, chief and director of fire safety. He retired in 2002.

"During his time, he was instrumental in the development of the original Coles County Dive Team. Though some of us never worked with him, his legacy has been carried on through the knowledge and hard work he instilled in those that did," Mattoon Firefighters No. 691 posted on Facebook.