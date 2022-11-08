Freezeland cruises to victory in Coles County Board District 10

CHARLESTON — Republican Tad Freezeland cruised to victory in his bid to represent District 10 on the Coles County Board.

Freezeland claimed 1,048 of the 1,378 votes cast. He was challenged by Democrat-backed write-in candidate Robert St. Gemme.

The seat had been held by Stan Metzger, who decided not to seek reelection.

Freezeland has lived in Coles County most of his life, working for the sheriff’s department before his retirement. He then went on to be chief of the Arcola Police Department, from which he has also retired.

Freezeland said he will benefit from having worked with the board during his time as chief deputy for the sheriff’s department.