George Edwards to seek another term as Coles County treasurer

CHARLESTON — George Edwards is seeking reelection as Coles County treasurer.

“It has been a pleasure to serve the residents of Coles County and I look forward to continuing to work with the people of the county,” said Edwards, who is seeking the Republican nomination in the June primary.

Edwards has served as treasurer since 2005 when he was appointed to the position following the retirement of Carolyn Kolling.

During his tenure as treasurer, Edwards has been active in the Illinois Association of County Treasurers, having served zone chairman and being chosen as Zone Treasurer of the Year for three years.

Prior to working for the county, Edwards worked as a marketing representative in the Illinois Funds Division of the Illinois State Treasurer’s Office. He also has also owned a real estate appraisal business for 10 years.

Edwards has been active in the community, serving on numerous community boards and associations, including as treasurer for Oakland Christian Church.

“It’s important as an elected official to give back to your community as a way to pay the community back for the privilege of serving in public office,” Edwards said.

In Coles County, the treasurer is responsible for tax collection and disbursement to over 62 taxing districts, a total of over $64 million. The office is also a passport acceptance agent, does payroll, accounts payable and receivable for the county. The treasurer also oversees the health insurance benefits and is the registered agent with county retirement fund.

“It’s a pleasure to serve the people of Coles County and he is looking forward to the opportunity to continue the work of county treasurer,” he said.

The primary election is June 28.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0