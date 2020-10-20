GOP state lawmakers tour includes Mattoon stop Saturday

MATTOON — Four Republican state lawmakers are including a Mattoon stop in a tour this week to address state issues.

The Mattoon stop is scheduled for 1-2 p.m. Saturday at the Coles County Republican Party headquarters, 1526A Lake Land Blvd., Mattoon.

The location is in the Good Neighbor Center shopping center and the party headquarters is in the southernmost unit.

State representatives scheduled to take part are Chris Miller of Oakland, Darren Bailey of Xenia, Brad Halbrook of Shelbyville and Blaine Wilhour of Beecher City.

The lawmakers will make remarks and have time for questions and comments from those who attend, the release said.

Bailey in a statement said the group feels "our faith, our values, and our Constitutional rights are under assault." The group is urging people to become involved by voting in the Nov. 3 election and continuing to be active after that, it said.