Governor candidate Gary Rabine to visit Mattoon

MATTOON — Governor candidate Gary Rabine is scheduled to make a campaign stop on Tuesday in Mattoon as part of a two-day, downstate bus tour leading up to Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair.

Rabine's campaign reported that the Woodstock entrepreneur has built more than 30 businesses in Illinois and that Rabine Group businesses serve customers throughout Illinois and the rest of the country.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Gary knows the importance of keeping jobs here at home, and he’s proud that almost all of his businesses have been started and grown in Illinois. Gary’s vision for Illinois is to be the best entrepreneurial environment of any state in the middle of the greatest country in the world," the campaign reported.

The campaign stop in Mattoon will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Planet Entertainment building, 1513 Old State Road.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.