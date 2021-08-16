 Skip to main content
Governor candidate Gary Rabine to visit Mattoon

Gary Rabine - File photo (copy)

Gary Rabine, a Republican candidate for Illinois governor, speaks with the Tribune on March 30, 2021, in Schaumburg.

 STACEY WESCOTT, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
MATTOON — Governor candidate Gary Rabine is scheduled to make a campaign stop on Tuesday in Mattoon as part of a two-day, downstate bus tour leading up to Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair.

Rabine's campaign reported that the Woodstock entrepreneur has built more than 30 businesses in Illinois and that Rabine Group businesses serve customers throughout Illinois and the rest of the country.

"Gary knows the importance of keeping jobs here at home, and he’s proud that almost all of his businesses have been started and grown in Illinois. Gary’s vision for Illinois is to be the best entrepreneurial environment of any state in the middle of the greatest country in the world," the campaign reported.

The campaign stop in Mattoon will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Planet Entertainment building, 1513 Old State Road.

