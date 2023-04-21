MATTOON — The groundbreaking for the sports complex at the southwest corner of Illinois Route 16 and Interstate 57 has been scheduled for May 31.

That date for starting construction on the Emerald Acres Sports Connection has been set by Mattoon Sports Complex, Inc., a not-for-profit that will develop, own and operate this planned sports complex.

Mattoon Sports Complex, Inc. representatives included the groundbreaking date in their presentation at Tuesday's Mattoon City Council meeting, during which the council authorized a project agreement for the sports complex.

The complex is set to be constructed on 110 acres donated by Mattoon-based Rural King, which also plans to open 40 adjacent acres it owns to related commercial development. Rural King Finance Director Blake Pierce is serving as president of the Mattoon Sports Complex, Inc. board.

Pierce said the board set a goal of raising $10 million for the complex's first phase, an indoor sports facility scheduled to open in 2024. He said they have met and now exceeded this goal by $10,000.

"I think that demonstrates the amount of support this project has throughout the business community and from individual community members," Pierce said.

The financing plan for the $31.7 million first phase also includes $1 million in grant funding, a $7.5 million bank loan, and $15.8 million in business district bonds. That district is the Remington Road and I-57 Business District, which the council approved in September.

Under the project agreement, the city will transfer part of the Remington Road revenues for use by Mattoon Sports Complex, Inc. for a loan agreement securing business district revenue bonds from the Eastern Illinois Economic Development Authority to help fund project costs.

"Those are tax revenues that do not exist today that are estimated to be created as a result, over a 30-year period, of doing the sports complex and the adjacent new development," said IRR corporate and public finance Managing Director John Hansen of these sales and hotel tax revenues.

Emerald Acres' second phase, an outdoor sports facility, is set to open in 2025. The financing plan for this $39.5 million phase includes $40.8 million in bond proceeds, plus $4 million in grants for roads and other public infrastructure.

Mattoon Sports Complex, Inc. has estimated that this development will draw nearly 250,000 visitors per year, particularly for tournaments, and create 695 permanent jobs.

The not-for-profit corporation also has reported that the sports complex and related commercial businesses will have a 30-year economic impact of $3.3 billion, including $41.2 million in revenue for the city and $43.1 million for other local taxing bodies.

"From the city's standpoint, this is going to be a once in a generation, transformative type of project," said council member Dave Cox, who thanked Rural King and IRR's Harden for their work on the project.

