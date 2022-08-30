 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Group seeks to locate cannabis dispensary in Mattoon

MATTOON — The former Long John Silver's building has been proposed as the site for what could become the first cannabis dispensary in Mattoon.

Developer TC AppliCo has petitioned for a special use permit to open a dispensary at 1208 Charleston Ave. and reported that this site meets the requirements of the city's cannabis ordinances. The Mattoon Planning Commission is now scheduled to hold a public hearing on this petition at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 13 in City Hall.

"We will be reviewing everything before the public hearing to make sure everything is correct," City Administrator Kyle Gill said of the petition.

Possible dispensary location

The City of Mattoon has received a special use permit petition for a cannabis dispensary to open in the former Long John Silver's building, 1208 Charleston Ave.

If the planning commission recommends approval, the petition will then be forwarded to the Mattoon City Council for final consideration.

Gill said a couple other developers have talked to city officials about opening cannabis related businesses, but the TC AppliCo proposal is the first to seek to open in Mattoon since the city adopted its cannabis ordinance in 2020 after the state legalized cannabis sales. The RISE Dispensaries location in Charleston is currently the only cannabis business operating in Coles County.

The city ordinance includes a requirement that no adult-use dispensing organizations shall be located within 1,500 feet of the property line of a pre-existing dispensary or 1,000 feet of a public or private preschool or elementary or secondary school.

Mattoon school district's new Leaders Innovating for Tomorrow (LIFT) regional high school vocational training center is located at 121 S. 17th St., approximately 0.3 miles or 1,594 feet from the former Long John Silver's.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

