Hearing set on Mattoon cannabis dispensary, business district proposals

MATTOON — Public hearings are planned Tuesday, Sept. 13, on proposals to open to a cannabis dispensary in Mattoon and to create an Interstate 57-Remington Drive business district.

The Mattoon Planning Commission is scheduled to hold hearings on these proposals during its meeting at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall, 208 N. 19th St. The commissions recommendations will then be forwarded to the Mattoon City Council for consideration.

Developer TC AppliCo has petitioned for a special use permit to open a cannabis dispensary in the former Long John Silver's building, 1208 Charleston Ave. The developer has reported that this site meets the requirements of the city's cannabis ordinances, including that no dispensary being located within 1,000 feet of a public or private preschool or elementary or secondary school.

The TC AppliCo proposal is the first to seek to open in Mattoon since the city adopted its cannabis ordinance in 2020 after the state legalized cannabis sales. The RISE Dispensaries location in Charleston is currently the only cannabis business operating in Coles County.

Regarding the business district, City Administrator Kyle Gill said the commission will hold a hearing on a proposal to amend the city's comprehensive plan to allow for the eventual creation of this district.

The prospective business district is related to a proposal by developers to construct a 110-acre Mattoon Sports Complex near the southwest corner of Interstate 57 and Illinois Route 16. The new business district on the west side of I-57, which would include the sports complex, would generate property, sales and other tax revenue to help fund a bond issue as part of financing for this site.

In a related matter, Gill said the commission will hold a hearing on annexing a 2.3 acre strip of land and a 3.2 acre strip along I-57 north of the Mattoon Golf & Country Club into the city limits. He said these two strips would be part of the overall sports complex project area.