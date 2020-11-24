Here's who will be on the April ballot in Normal

NORMAL — Nine candidates will compete for three seats up for re-election on the Normal Town Council, and a rematch is set between incumbent Mayor Chris Koos and challenger Marc Tiritilli on the April ballot.

Monday was the deadline to file for the April 6 municipal race. The mayor and three council seats are open.

Here is who will be running:

Normal mayor

Normal Mayor Chris Koos and challenger Marc Tiritilli, a physics instructor at Illinois Wesleyan University, are set to face off again in April.

Koos, owner of Vitesse Cycle Shop and Often Running, narrowly defeated Tiritilli in the 2017 mayoral race with an 11-vote lead.

Town Council