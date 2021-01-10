House approves Charleston’s TIF extension request; Senate OK still needed

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Miller said this is a project he has been working on since the Charleston City Council voted to request the TIF extension in February. He said the legislation stalled in the House in May, but they were finally able to get it through the House.

"Certainly, TIFs can be controversial, but what has been happening in Charleston has been good for the community and they just need a little more time to finish up a few projects," Miller said. "It is a reasonable request and one that has strong support in Coles County.”

House Bill 570 passed the House with 100 “yes” votes and now moves to the Senate for further consideration.

“The Senate approved the Charleston TIF extension last year and I see no reason why they would not do it again,” Miller said. “The holdup was in the House, but the issues and concerns in the House have been resolved and I expect this to pass in the Senate before the lame duck session ends later this week.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.