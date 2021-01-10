 Skip to main content
House approves Charleston's TIF extension request; Senate OK still needed
CHARLESTON

House approves Charleston's TIF extension request; Senate OK still needed

The Butcher Shop

The renovation work needed for The Butcher Shop to open on the east side of the courthouse in Charleston is one of the projects that has received grants in recent years from the downtown tax increment financing district. The Illinois House of Representatives has approved Charleston's request to extend the district by 12 years and the request will now go to the Senate for consideration.

 JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES- COURIER FILE PHOTO

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved legislation on Sunday granting a 12-year extension of the city of Charleston's current downtown tax increment financing (TIF) district, which is due to expire on Dec. 31.

Republican state Rep. Chris Miller of Oakland, who sponsored the legislation, reported in a press release that the city has requested an additional 12 years to continue its revitalization of the area around the courthouse square. Charleston's original downtown TIF district was granted in 1986. The extension would only apply to the property tax portion of taxes collected.

"While the first 35 years of the TIF District have been an outstanding success, several critical projects still need to be completed," wrote Charleston Mayor Brandon Combs in his extension request. "This extension will allow these opportunities to be realized; thereby continuing needed business development, not to mention job retention and creation in one of the key economic development areas of Coles County."

Business located in TIF districts are used to facilitate economic growth by refunding or diverting a portion of the taxes businesses pay to help finance development in a blighted area of a community.

Miller said this is a project he has been working on since the Charleston City Council voted to request the TIF extension in February. He said the legislation stalled in the House in May, but they were finally able to get it through the House.

"Certainly, TIFs can be controversial, but what has been happening in Charleston has been good for the community and they just need a little more time to finish up a few projects," Miller said. "It is a reasonable request and one that has strong support in Coles County.”

House Bill 570 passed the House with 100 “yes” votes and now moves to the Senate for further consideration.

“The Senate approved the Charleston TIF extension last year and I see no reason why they would not do it again,” Miller said. “The holdup was in the House, but the issues and concerns in the House have been resolved and I expect this to pass in the Senate before the lame duck session ends later this week.”

