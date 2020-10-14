Illinois county clerks eye COVID impact on election judges

SPRINGFIELD — Election authorities across the state are closely monitoring COVID-19 levels to gauge the possible impact on staffing for Election Day.

The coronavirus caused some election judges to pass up coming in for the March primary.

Officials in the state’s 108 election jurisdictions have had months to prepare for Nov. 3. Across Illinois, pay raises for election judges, aggressive outreach campaigns and heightened interest among a new generation of poll workers all have played a role in filling available slots.

Yet given the unpredictability of the virus and recent indications that efforts to slow its spread in Illinois may be stalling, officials aren’t taking anything for granted.

Shelby County has 155 judges of the 165 needed across its 33 precincts, Clerk Jessica Fox said. Officials are aiming to have five judges per precinct, but some only have three, she said.

“We’re sitting pretty good with one particular party,” Fox said. "We’re just a little short in another.”