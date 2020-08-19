You have permission to edit this article.
Illinois Labor Relations Board rules in Mattoon ambulance case
MATTOON — The Illinois Labor Relations Board has ruled in favor of the Mattoon Fire Department over a dispute about privatizing ambulance service.

The fire department operated an advanced life support ambulance service from 2010 to 2018.

The Mattoon City Council voted to eliminate it as a cost savings measure. The Mattoon Firefighters Association, Local 691 ​filed a grievance, saying the adoption of the resolution violated its collective bargaining agreement.

In a 21-page ruling, the board says the ambulance service should return as it operated in 2018.

The city can appeal the ruling.

Read the full ruling here:

Download PDF Illinois Labor Relations Board Decisions

