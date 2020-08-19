Illinois Labor Relations Board rules in Mattoon ambulance case

×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
MATTOON — The
Illinois Labor Relations Board has ruled in favor of the Mattoon Fire Department over a dispute about privatizing ambulance service.
The fire department operated an advanced life support ambulance service from 2010 to 2018.
The Mattoon City Council voted to eliminate it as a cost savings measure. The Mattoon Firefighters Association, Local 691 filed a grievance, saying the adoption of the resolution violated its collective bargaining agreement.
In a 21-page ruling, the board says the ambulance service should return as it operated in 2018.
The city can appeal the ruling.
Read the full ruling here:
LOOK BACK: Remember these Mattoon locations?
Gas prices
1988: Super Pantry claims when their price reduction hit 69.9 centers that it ended the Mattoon gas war.
file photo
IL central depot
1977: This three-story building has served Illinois Central and Amtrak passengers in Mattoon for a half-century.
file photo
IL central railroad
1971: Crowds like this one in Mattoon in 1971 can still be seen along some Amtrak routes.
file photo
Kraft
1989: Kraft Foods plant where the Lender's Bagels are made.
file photo
Lake Land Boulevard
1987: 57 trees were cut down on Lake Land Boulevard started a campaign to end the great number of trees cut down for no good reason by Dr. Stanley Thiel.
file photo
Lake Mattoon
1958: The new impounding reservoir about one mile west of Neoga is nearing completion and will be known as Lake Mattoon.
file photo
S&K
1990: Controller Don Portugal, left, and vice president Gary Stacey outside the Mattoon tool and supply firm of S&K Power Tool and Supply Corp.
file photo
Sculpture "In Southern Crossing"
1988: Dann Nardi's sculpture "In Southern Crossing" inspires some Mattoon residents to appreciate such an artistic endeavor, while others are left scratching their heads in bewilderment.
file photo
St. John Lutheran
1956: Recent dedication of the new $400,000 St. John's Lutheran Church. The first church was established in 1893 in what is now the Union Congregational Church. The congregation in 1921 purchased the present church at 14th St. and Broadway.
file photo
Wesley Towers
1977: This brightly-colored Patio Room is one of two restaurants the public an enjoy at Wesley Towers. The six-story Wesley Towers may be a retirement home but the first floor was designed to serve the community.
file photo
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.