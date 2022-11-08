Jaco coasts to victory in Coles County Board District 6 seat race

MATTOON — Republican Lisa Jaco will continue representing District 6 on the Coles County Board after coasting to a victory in Tuesday's election.
She was challenged by independent Robb Perry, founder of Concerned Taxpayers of Coles County and a vocal critic of the board.
Unofficial results show Jaco ending the night with 1,282 votes to Perry's 316 votes.
Jaco is a retired special education administrator from Mattoon, and aside from a few years teaching outside of the county, she is a lifelong Coles County resident. She is married with two children and holds degrees from both Lake Land College and Eastern Illinois University.
Photos: Illinois 87, Eastern Illinois 57
University of Illinois’s Ty Rodgers takes the ball during the first half of the basketball game against Eastern Illinois University at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday. Illinois won, 87-57.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Eastern Illinois University’s Sincere Malone attempts a shot blocked by University of Illinois’s Terrence Shannon Jr. during the first half of the basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday. Illinois won, 87-57.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
University of Illinois’s RJ Melendez blocks a shot from Eastern Illinois University’s Paul Bizimana during the first half of the basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday. Illinois won, 87-57.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Eastern Illinois University’s Paul Bizimana takes the ball past University of Illinois’s Ty Rodgers during the first half of the basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday. Illinois won, 87-57.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Eastern Illinois University’s Yaakema Rose Jr. passes the ball around University of Illinois’s Skyy Clark during the first half of the basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday. Illinois won, 87-57.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Eastern Illinois University’s Dan Luers goes for a layup with University of Illinois’s Matthew Mayer defending during the first half of the basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday. Illinois won, 87-57.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
