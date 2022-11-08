Jaco coasts to victory in Coles County Board District 6 seat race

MATTOON — Republican Lisa Jaco will continue representing District 6 on the Coles County Board after coasting to a victory in Tuesday's election.

She was challenged by independent Robb Perry, founder of Concerned Taxpayers of Coles County and a vocal critic of the board.

Jaco is a retired special education administrator from Mattoon, and aside from a few years teaching outside of the county, she is a lifelong Coles County resident. She is married with two children and holds degrees from both Lake Land College and Eastern Illinois University.