Julie Coe seeking reelection as Coles County clerk

CHARLESTON — Julie Coe has announced plans to seek a second term as Coles County clerk in the June primary.

“It is with great excitement that I again ask for the support of the wonderful people of Coles County,” said Coe, who was elected to the position in 2018 as a Republican after serving as a deputy clerk in the office.

Since assuming the job, Coe has served on the Illinois Association of County Clerks Special Action Committee, which works with all 102 counties in Illinois, and was recently elected by her peers as vice president for Zone 111 of the County Clerks and Recorders Association.

During her first term in office, Coe has applied for and received several grants for cyber security safety and has worked extensively with cyber navigation officers to implement those safety measures.

Coe also has added Illinois E-Pay’s services in the office to accommodate credit card purchases for document records and is currently working on upgrading the plat map storage.

Scanning and indexing older documents continues, making those documents more easily available for public use.

“The people I have encountered have been gracious, kind and supportive in my first term as Coles County clerk, which included several challenging elections due to COVID-19,” Coe said. “It is my hope that I will have the opportunity to continue to serve my community, the place I call home, to the very best of my ability.”

Coe is a Coles County native and worked as a real estate agent with her father, Jim Coffey, prior to joining the county clerk’s office in 2013, working part-time in the elections department before accepting a position in the recording department.

She is married to Jason, and they have three grown children and two grandchildren.

The primary election is June 28.

