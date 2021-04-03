Kyle Gill: Mattoon fared well during pandemic, looks to a brighter future

The last year we have dealt with major changes in our lives.

We have seen that adapting to health, social and economic challenges is not easy. Just like the rest of you, city officials and staff have spent many hours listening, reading, discussing, and working through changing adversities of the COVID Pandemic.

The city of Mattoon has been committed to working through the issues as they have risen, and overall the city has fared well throughout the COVID pandemic.

The forecasted loss of revenues that were projected for the city have not been seen. The largest portion of Mattoon’s revenues is sales tax and we have seen an increase over the previous years tax with some of the big box stores and auto dealers seeing an increase in sales.

The closing of the smaller retail stores and service establishments during the pandemic has put a strain on the economy and those small business owners.

Fortunately, 26 different businesses in Coles County received anywhere from $5,000 to $150,000 in funds from the Business Interruption Grant Program (BIG) to help them get through the pandemic. The first round of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) helped 349 different Mattoon small businesses receive nearly $25 million in forgivable loans to help keep their employees paid and employed.