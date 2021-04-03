Kyle Gill: Mattoon fared well during pandemic, looks to a brighter future

The last year we have dealt with major changes in our lives.
We have seen that adapting to health, social and economic challenges is not easy. Just like the rest of you, city officials and staff have spent many hours listening, reading, discussing, and working through changing adversities of the COVID Pandemic.
The city of Mattoon has been committed to working through the issues as they have risen, and overall the city has fared well throughout the COVID pandemic.
The forecasted loss of revenues that were projected for the city have not been seen. The largest portion of Mattoon’s revenues is sales tax and we have seen an increase over the previous years tax with some of the big box stores and auto dealers seeing an increase in sales.
The closing of the smaller retail stores and service establishments during the pandemic has put a strain on the economy and those small business owners.
Fortunately, 26 different businesses in Coles County received anywhere from $5,000 to $150,000 in funds from the Business Interruption Grant Program (BIG) to help them get through the pandemic. The first round of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) helped 349 different Mattoon small businesses receive nearly $25 million in forgivable loans to help keep their employees paid and employed.
The city of Mattoon, with assistance from the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce, Coles Together and Coles County Regional Planning, was able to apply and procure seven Small Business Stabilization grants for Mattoon businesses.
In mid January of 2020, before the pandemic came, LSC Communication announced it would be closing the Mattoon facility.
During the pandemic Phoenix Investors acquired the former LSC Communication plant and plan to make additional improvements to facilitate the occupancy of various size manufacturing and or distribution tenants.
Throughout the last year Mattoon has seen new businesses open, remodeling and construction projects continue, and developers preparing plans for new construction projects.
The city of Mattoon, along with other groups in the community, continue to work on bringing new businesses and opportunities to Mattoon.
Kyle Gill is the city administrator for Mattoon.