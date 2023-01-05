Lake Charleston trail improvements underway

CHARLESTON — The city has created a loop of flat, gravel trails along Lake Charleston's shoreline in recent years, with an exception being the narrow, dirt trail at the lake's hilly northwest corner.

While preparing to clean out the sedimentation basin at the northwest corner, the city has been taking steps this winter to also create a flat, gravel trail that will have improved connection to the nearby east end of McKinley Avenue.

Bike & Hike shop advocacy director Brendan Lynch, who serves on the city's trail project advisory committee, said single track dirt trails like those in the woods west of Lake Charleston are favored by mountain bicyclists. He said flat trails are popular with casual bicyclists and hikers, who will soon be able to comfortably go from in town to the pavilion and playground at the lake's southeast corner.

"In terms of access, it's a game changer," Lynch said. "It's now accessible for more people."

City Public Works Director Curt Buescher said the ongoing trail project stems from the need to remove silt from the sedimentation basin, which is separated from the lake by a dike constructed in 2004. He said the basin collects runoff from the hundreds of acres of farmland to the north and prevents this material from flowing into the lake, from which the city draws its water supply.

"The basin is silted in, which is exactly what it is supposed to do, but now we have to clean it out," Buescher said.

To help silt removal contractors reach the sedimentation basin, Buescher said the city is constructing a 325-foot-long riprap stone access road from a city water service area off of east McKinley Avenue to the basin. This work also will include raising the height of the dike to align with the new access road.

"That will give us more storage room behind the dike," Buescher said.

Earlier this week, the city announced that the trail section that goes across the top of the sedimentation basin dike has been temporarily closed until the work there is completed.

On Nov. 1, the Charleston City Council voted to hire G & H Marine, Inc. of Decatur for $169,474 to carryout the access road and dike construction project, plus other work at the lake. The council also voted to purchase 40,000 tons of riprap materials for $31.01 per ton from 3 Sisters Logistics, LLC. of Teutopolis.

In addition, the council voted on Dec. 20 to hire Ne-Co Asphalt of Charleston for $165,788 to handle a related McKinley resurfacing project.

Buescher said the city plans to resurface, restripe and add bicycle lanes to McKinley this spring from Stoner Drive West to Lake View Park. He said the city intends to improve the existing road from the park gate to the city water service area, as well. He said bicyclists and hikers will be able to utilize all of these improved surfaces and the new access road to reach the lake loop trail.

G & H Marine's work this winter for the city also has included replacing a floating section of trail along a cove at the lake's southwest corner with a trail that has a riprap stone base and a culvert. Buescher said the floating walkway will now be used to enlarge the floating fishing pier at the lake's south end, noting that both structures are made from compatible plastic components.

The contractor also has placed erosion preventing riprap stopes at the four picnic shelters on the long dike that separates the Lake Charleston reservoir from the adjacent Embarras River. Buescher said G & H has used a barge to move around its excavator and the thousands of tons of needed rocks.

"It's much easer to do it with a barge from the water," Buescher said.

