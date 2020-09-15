 Skip to main content
Lake Land announces trustee candidate filing information for spring election
MATTOON — Lake Land College has announced trustee candidate filing information for the April 6 election.

Two six-year terms will appear on Lake Land's ballot for seats held by Gary Cadwell, Mode and Tom Wright, Dieterich. Trustees elected on April 6 will begin their terms by May 4.

Prospective candidates may download election packet forms at https://www.lakelandcollege.edu/board-of-trustees/, or request packets by calling 217-234-5329 or emailing jgrunloh@lakelandcollege.edu.

To run in the election, candidates must be U.S. citizens, at least 18 years old, and a resident of Community College District No. 517 for one year preceding the election. Candidates may begin circulating petitions no earlier than Tuesday. Nominating petitions require at least 50 signatures of district registered voters.

The candidate filing period will be Dec. 14-21. Candidates are required to submit petitions, a candidacy statement, and a receipt from filing an economic interest statement with the Coles County Clerk’s Office. Candidates may submit documents in person or by mail at the President's Office, Lake Land College, Board and Administration Center, 5001 Lake Land Blvd., Mattoon, IL 61938.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those visiting campus must comply with college safety procedures posted at https://www.lakelandcollege.edu/covid-19/.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

