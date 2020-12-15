 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lake Land board approves levy projected to decrease college share of property tax bills
0 comments
breaking top story

Lake Land board approves levy projected to decrease college share of property tax bills

{{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — Property owners are projected to see a slight decrease in their Lake Land College tax bill under the levy that the college's board of trustees approved Monday night. 

Lake Land President Josh Bullock has said the tax rate for the college's share of local property tax bills is estimated to decrease to .6057 under the $13.74 million levy.

Bullock has said that even though the new levy is larger than the $13.08 million in property tax revenue sought by the previous levy, the tax rate decrease has been made possible by careful management of Lake Land's existing revenue and by tax revenue from new construction throughout the community college district.

Eastern Illinois athletic director Tom Michael a finalist for Illinois State position

Lake Land estimates that the annual property tax bill for a home valued at $100,000, for example, will decrease slightly to $200 under the proposed levy.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In other matters, the board modified Lake Land's agreement with Hanson Professional Services, Inc. of Springfield for architectural/engineering services for finalizing renovations and updates at Neal Hall. The additional architectural and engineering fees related to this modification will be $336,755, which will bring the total architect and engineering fees for the $5.33 million Neal Hall project to $419,075.

The board also purchased two used semitrucks at a total cost of $85,000 for Lake Land's commercial driver's license program. The two new vehicles will replace a 2004 semitruck that has 1.8 million miles on it and a 2006 semitruck that has 1.2 million miles on it.

In addition, the board appointed David Stewart of Decatur as the college’s chief information officer, a position previously called the director of information services and systems.

Driver cited after hitting man in motorized wheelchair at Charleston intersection

Gallery: Historic front pages from the JG-TC archives

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News