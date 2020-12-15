Lake Land board approves levy projected to decrease college share of property tax bills

MATTOON — Property owners are projected to see a slight decrease in their Lake Land College tax bill under the levy that the college's board of trustees approved Monday night.

Lake Land President Josh Bullock has said the tax rate for the college's share of local property tax bills is estimated to decrease to .6057 under the $13.74 million levy.

Bullock has said that even though the new levy is larger than the $13.08 million in property tax revenue sought by the previous levy, the tax rate decrease has been made possible by careful management of Lake Land's existing revenue and by tax revenue from new construction throughout the community college district.

Lake Land estimates that the annual property tax bill for a home valued at $100,000, for example, will decrease slightly to $200 under the proposed levy.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}