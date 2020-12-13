Lake Land projected to decrease its share of property tax bills with new levy

MATTOON — Property owners are projected to see a slight decrease in their Lake Land College tax bill under the college's proposed levy.

The Lake Land Board of Trustees is scheduled to consider this $13.74 million levy during its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Monday in the Board and Administration Center. Lake Land President Josh Bullock said the tax rate for Lake Land's share of local property tax bills is estimated to decrease to .6057 under the proposed levy.

Bullock said this projected decrease has been made possible by Lake Land carefully managing available funding, including paying off needed capital improvement projects over several years so the college does not need to raise taxes for them. He also said that even though the proposed levy is larger than the $13.08 million in property tax revenue sought by the previous levy, the increase will be spread across new construction throughout the community college district.

Lake Land estimates that the annual property tax bill for a home valued at $100,000, for example, will decrease slightly to $200 under the proposed levy, Bullock said.