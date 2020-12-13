Lake Land projected to decrease its share of property tax bills with new levy

MATTOON — Property owners are projected to see a slight decrease in their Lake Land College tax bill under the college's proposed levy.
The Lake Land Board of Trustees is scheduled to consider this $13.74 million levy during its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Monday in the Board and Administration Center. Lake Land President Josh Bullock said the tax rate for Lake Land's share of local property tax bills is estimated to decrease to .6057 under the proposed levy.
Bullock said this projected decrease has been made possible by Lake Land carefully managing available funding, including paying off needed capital improvement projects over several years so the college does not need to raise taxes for them. He also said that even though the proposed levy is larger than the $13.08 million in property tax revenue sought by the previous levy, the increase will be spread across new construction throughout the community college district.
Lake Land estimates that the annual property tax bill for a home valued at $100,000, for example, will decrease slightly to $200 under the proposed levy, Bullock said.
"I'm pretty proud that we were able to do this in the current economic environment we find ourselves at in Illinois," Bullock said.
In other matters, the board will consider modifying Lake Land's agreement with Hanson Professional Services, Inc. of Springfield for architectural/engineering services for design through construction administration and closeout for renovations and updates at Neal Hall.
Greg Nuxoll, vice president for business services, reported to the board that the additional architectural and engineering fees related to this modification will be $336,755, which will bring the total architect and engineering fees for the $5.33 million Neal Hall project to $419,075.
The board also will consider purchasing two used semitrucks at a total cost of $85,000 for Lake Land's commercial driver's license program. Bullock said the two new vehicles will replace a 2004 semitruck that has 1.8 million miles on it and a 2006 semitruck that has 1.2 million miles on it.
Those wishing to attend the meeting in person are asked to first complete the COVID-19 campus visit screening form at https://www.lakelandcollege.edu/campus-visitor-approval-form/. Those wishing to attend remotely can go to https://lakelandcollege.zoom.us/j/99889479983?pwd=ZE8vQjQ0ODYzeXFaMjBVWlNKRUV3UT09, meeting ID: 998 8947 9983, passcode: 196457; or call 1 (312) 626-6799.
