MATTOON — The city has scheduled its 2023 annual drawing to assign waterfowl hunting privileges at Lake Mattoon.

The city has 12 blind locations designated for the hunting of waterfowl at Lake Mattoon. Applicants must reside in Coles, Cumberland or Shelby counties and be 18 years old. Waterfowl drawing applications are available at the Lake Mattoon Marina, 1282 County Road 000E, Neoga, IL 62447.

A non-refundable $50 application fee will be charged. Applications should be submitted to the marina. A valid hunting license and waterfowl stamp must be shown when the application is submitted.

The application deadline will be 4 p.m. July 24. The drawing will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Lake Mattoon Beach Pavilion. For more information, contact Lake Supervisor John Wurtsbaugh at 217-254-6680.

