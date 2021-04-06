Larson joins incumbents Weaver, Hedges on Mattoon school board

MATTOON — Heidi Larson was the top vote-getter in the race for Mattoon school board seats Tuesday with incumbent Erika Weaver also winning re-election.

Unofficial totals of votes counted Tuesday had Larson with a total of 2,003 votes while Weaver received 1,419. The third candidate for the two seats was Christopher Morrison, who received 1,222 votes.

Larson was the only one of the three candidates to receive votes from the part of the Mattoon school district in Shelby County, adding two to her total. None of the candidates received votes from the parts of the district in Cumberland or Shelby counties.

Contacted after the results were posted Tuesday, Weaver said she hoped the district's voters "trust me to do the job and be sincere."