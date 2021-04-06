Larson joins incumbents Weaver, Hedges on Mattoon school board

MATTOON — Heidi Larson was the top vote-getter in the race for Mattoon school board seats Tuesday with incumbent Erika Weaver also winning re-election.
Unofficial totals of votes counted Tuesday had Larson with a total of 2,003 votes while Weaver received 1,419. The third candidate for the two seats was Christopher Morrison, who received 1,222 votes.
Larson was the only one of the three candidates to receive votes from the part of the Mattoon school district in Shelby County, adding two to her total. None of the candidates received votes from the parts of the district in Cumberland or Shelby counties.
Contacted after the results were posted Tuesday, Weaver said she hoped the district's voters "trust me to do the job and be sincere."
She said she tried to put students and educators first and she sees the district's dealing with the coronavirus pandemic as continuing to be the biggest issue the board will face.
"It's getting our district back into a regular schedule and figuring out what that looks like," she said.
Weaver said the board and officials never said the district's reopening plan "was perfect" but it was what was best for students. The district will have to address the impact on academics and work to return to a "regular routine," she said.
Morrison declined to comment when he was contacted Tuesday while Larson couldn't be reached.
Weaver, elected to the board in 2017, works as Champaign County assistant state's attorney.
Larson, a psychologist and licensed counselor, is a professor at Eastern Illinois University and also ran for the board two years ago.
Morrison owns Morrison Insurance Group, is territory sales manager for Software Solutions Integrated and works with County Line Seeds.
Current board member John Hedges was also on the ballot. Because of board residency requirements, he was unopposed for re-election to his board seat.