Adam Niemerg is a Republican who resides Dieterich and represents the 102nd House District. He is an insurance claims adjuster with Country Financial. He is in his second term in the Illinois House.

Key votes

State budget: No.

Withhold state funds from libraries that ban books: No.

Permitting all-gender, multi-occupancy bathrooms: No.

Barring deceptive practices from anti-abortion pregnancy centers: No.

Lifting moratorium on new nuclear plants: Yes.

Bills sponsored

House Bill 1575: Gas tax would decrease from $.39 to $.19 (did not pass)

House Bill 2175: Would restore parental notice prior to a minor obtaining an abortion (did not pass)

House Bill 2178: Would repeal the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (did not pass)

Successes from session

"One of the bills I am most proud of this session is House Bill 2607. This legislation establishes a presumption that the testimony of a victim who is a child under 13 years of age shall testify outside the courtroom, and the child's testimony shall be shown in the courtroom using a closed-circuit television. The presumption could only be removed if the defendant proves the child will not suffer emotional distress by providing testimony in the courtroom. This legislation passed both the House and the Senate and awaits the Governor’s signature. The bill intends to protect abused kids from having to come face-to-face with their abusers. Nothing is more important than protecting our kids, and that’s exactly what this legislation does."

Disappointments from session

"The budget the Democratic majority passed was a $50.6 Billion monstrosity with no input from Republicans. This budget gives legislators a pay raise. While Illinois families struggle to survive, the Democratic majority handed out another pay raise after giving legislators a $12,000 pay raise last year. The 22,000 kids waiting for the opportunity to escape failing schools won’t have that chance because the Democrats refused to extend the Invest in Kids program. The budget also provides hundreds of millions of dollars in programs to help people who are here in our country illegally. The people of Illinois did not elect us to throw their money at programs for illegal immigrants. It is time to put Illinois kids first."

"I also was very disappointed in legislation (SB 1909), which gives the Illinois Attorney General virtually limitless authority to use government power to go after crisis pregnancy centers. Senate Bill 1909 is intentionally vague and is a response to a nonexistent problem."