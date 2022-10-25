Lee Enterprises state capital reporter to speak at Eastern

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHARLESTON — Brenden Moore, state capital reporter for Lee Enterprises, will be the fall speaker Wednesday, Oct. 26, for the Eastern Illinois University Annuitants Association.

Speaking at 3 p.m. in the Charleston-Mattoon Room of the University Union, Moore will discuss Illinois politics, the upcoming election and other projects he has reported on over the years.

Moore’s reporting and columns regularly appear in the Mattoon and Charleston JG-TC, Decatur Herald & Review, and other Lee Enterprises newspapers throughout the state and Midwest. He is regularly interviewed on Illinois public radio state news programs.

Brenden Moore

Moore is a graduate of DePaul University and holds a master’s in public affairs reporting from the University of Illinois at Springfield. Before joining Lee Enterprises in 2021, he was a government and business reporter for The State Journal-Register in Springfield for three years.

The presentation is open to the public. 

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

