Lengthy road closure planned for bridge work near Rardin

CHARLESTON — A section of Coles County Highway 2 near Rardin is scheduled to be closed for 2 1/2 months for bridge replacement work starting Monday, Aug. 8, weather permitting.
The Coles County Highway Department reported in a press release that it will close Highway 2, also known as Coles County Road 2000E, between its intersections with 1800N and 1900N. The closure will be in effect approximately 2.75 miles north of Rardin in Morgan Township along a section of roadway that has a bridge over the Greasy Creek. This is the north section of the Fairgrange-Buston-Rardin road that runs from Illinois Route 130 north of Charleston to Illinois Route 133 west of Oakland.
"The county regrets any inconvenience caused by this closure, however, the safer conditions will justify this short inconvenience," the highway department reported.
Monitor Sign Service Inc. of Mattoon began installing the Leaders Innovating for Tomorrow signage Thursday afternoon on the exterior of the Mattoon school district's plannedregional high school vocational center downtown. The center is scheduled to open this fall and serve students from Mattoon and the surrounding area.
Two contractors are pictured late Thursday morning working on a billboard high above the 900 block of Charleston Avenue/Illinois Route 16 in Mattoon. The billboard is located on the north side of this roadway, just west of Ninth Street.
A crew with Bartels Construction, Inc. installs a new school crossing Thursday morning on Broadway Avenue next to the First Presbyterian Church campus. Students from nearby St. John's Lutheran School will use the new crossing to walk to additional classroom space in the First Presbyterian building starting this fall.
Contractors were out working on several projects on Thursday in Mattoon, including the first exterior signage on the Mattoon school district's Leaders Innovating for Tomorrow regional high school vocational center downtown Mattoon.
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
Working at street light level
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
School crossing
