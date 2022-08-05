Lengthy road closure planned for bridge work near Rardin

The Coles County Highway Department reported in a press release that it will close Highway 2, also known as Coles County Road 2000E, between its intersections with 1800N and 1900N. The closure will be in effect approximately 2.75 miles north of Rardin in Morgan Township along a section of roadway that has a bridge over the Greasy Creek. This is the north section of the Fairgrange-Buston-Rardin road that runs from Illinois Route 130 north of Charleston to Illinois Route 133 west of Oakland.