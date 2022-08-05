 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lengthy road closure planned for bridge work near Rardin

CHARLESTON — A section of Coles County Highway 2 near Rardin is scheduled to be closed for 2 1/2 months for bridge replacement work starting Monday, Aug. 8, weather permitting.

The Coles County Highway Department reported in a press release that it will close Highway 2, also known as Coles County Road 2000E, between its intersections with 1800N and 1900N. The closure will be in effect approximately 2.75 miles north of Rardin in Morgan Township along a section of roadway that has a bridge over the Greasy Creek. This is the north section of the Fairgrange-Buston-Rardin road that runs from Illinois Route 130 north of Charleston to Illinois Route 133 west of Oakland.

"The county regrets any inconvenience caused by this closure, however, the safer conditions will justify this short inconvenience," the highway department reported.

Busy day for contractors in Mattoon

Contractors were out working on several projects on Thursday in Mattoon, including the first exterior signage on the Mattoon school district's Leaders Innovating for Tomorrow regional high school vocational center downtown Mattoon.

