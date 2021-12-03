Listen now: 5 Central Illinois zoo animals test positive for COVID

Welcome back to another episode of 'Long Story Short' where we recap Central Illinois news from Lee Enterprises' journalists. We're back after a short break for the holidays.
This week, reporters Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer discuss how Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington had to close its big cat house after a Sumatran tiger and four snow leopards began showing signs of COVID. Bloomington education reporter Connor Wood also joined the podcast to discuss Illinois State Report Cards and how local schools did.
Another crazy year has flown by and I would be lying if I said choosing my top five most memorable stories was easy. These lists, which we do every year in December, are always difficult. How can I sum up all the good, hard work we do in just five stories?
This is my second year with The Pantagraph, so I decided to choose five in-depth pieces that spoke to me and our readers. Some are heart-wrenching, such as the memories Jelani Day's friends shared with me. Others are more light hearted, like my story looking at Steak 'n Shake and all the fun Bloomington-Normal residents had eating at the restaurant when it was in its heyday.
There are many reasons I am proud to work for this organization. Our work is not only a reflection of ourselves as reporters, but of this community. I hope everyone can continue enjoying all the great work we do every day to provide quality local journalism to our readers. Thank you to all of our subscribers and readers for the support.
Central Illinois flooding was a hot topic this summer, but earlier this year I spoke with Roanoke residents about their frustrations with cons…
Central Illinois children's museums faced difficult decisions during the pandemic, like many businesses. But, when it came time to receive nec…
Steak 'n Shake has always held a special place in my heart. My grandmother was a huge fan of the fast casual restaurant, and we always made a …
Friends, former teammates, coaches, and teachers spoke with us about Jelani Day, a 25 year old Illinois State University graduate student who …
I can't talk about my top five favorite stories without mentioned Rivian and all the attention and excitement this company has brought to the …
