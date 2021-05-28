 Skip to main content
Listen now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast
Listen now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast

Good evening everyone! Thank you for tuning into another episode of 'Long Story Short' where we recap Central Illinois news from Lee Enterprises' journalists. We had a huge week jam packed with amazingly in-depth stories across our three websites, pantagraph.com, herald-review.com, and jg-tc.com.

To help us break it all down, Bloomington Gov. Reporter Tim Eggert joined us to discuss an important three part series that ran across our three sites about farm nutrient runoff. Tune in later to hear recaps of redistricting, menthol cigarette bans, and remembering George Floyd a year after his murder.

Niantic farmer Mike Stacey looks out over a field that employs no-till farming methods on May 10. By anchoring the soil and employing water retention areas, farmers can reduce runoff of nutrients, as well as top soil, from water supplies.

Stories mentioned in this week's 'Long Story Short':

The result of runoff: Our series on Central Illinois farming.

Democrats offer few details at Tuesday redistricting hearing.

Dunkin’ site request OK’d by Mattoon planning commission.

Ban menthol cigarettes? Central Illinois reacts.

Pontiac students shepherd environmental bill through legislature.

Why a T. rex, unicorn were at Argenta-Oreana today.

Normal CornBelters back in Prospect League.

Family stays strong in support of 5-year-old Shoni Anderson's cancer battle.

Eastern Illinois University swimmer mistaken for suspect in Quad-Cities to get two settlements.

False cancer claims used to gain donations for Mattoon woman.

Bloomington-Normal community remembers George Floyd.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

