Listen now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast

Virus Outbreak Illinois Vaccine

A nurse at Saint Anthony Hospital administers Wednesday, Dec. 23, the first of the two Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccinations to a hospital worker at the facility in Chicago. 

 CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Good evening everyone and welcome back to another episode of 'Long Story Short' where we recap Central Illinois news from Lee Enterprises' journalists.

Today is a special day as Illinois enters Phase 5 of the state's Restore Illinois reopening plan, lifting occupancy and social distancing guidelines. Instead of our regularly scheduled news coverage, reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry detail what changes people can expect from businesses, festivals, health care, education, and, of course, sports. 

Subscribe to 'Long Story Short' for free at iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Google Podcasts. To read more, head on over to any of our three websites: herald-review.com, jg-tc.com, and pantagraph.com

Music by Podington Bear.

Listen Now: Past episodes of 'Long Story Short'

Local

  • SIERRA HENRY
  • 0

Need help planning the perfect vacation? Reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry talk summer road trips in the latest 'Long Story Short' podcast.

Government and Politics

Listen now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast

  • SIERRA HENRY
  • 0

Guest reporter Tim Eggert breaks down Lee Enterprises' three part series on farm nutrient runoff. Tune in later to hear recaps of Illinois redistricting, menthol cigarette bans, and a bill written by Pontiac high schoolers that went before the Illinois Senate.

State and Regional
Listen now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast

  • SIERRA HENRY
  • Updated
  • 0

What are your favorite summertime festivals? This week Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry hit all the highlights in local government, health, and more, plus a fun conversation about upcoming events.

  • SIERRA HENRY
  • 0

Reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry give all the highlights in community, government, and education news in Central Illinois. Stay tuned to the end for a conversation about all the cute baby photos featured with our Mother's Day series!

Local

Listen now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast

  • SIERRA HENRY
  • 0

In this week's episode of Long Story Short reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry talk about spring, farmers markets, and Yahoo Answers shutting down forever. 

Government and Politics

Listen now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast

  • SIERRA HENRY
  • 0

In this week's episode of Long Story Short reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry break down local coverage and reactions to the Derek Chauvin murder trial and verdict.

Local

Listen now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast

  • SIERRA HENRY
  • 0

In this week's episode of Long Story Short reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry discuss a worrying trend in coronavirus cases and an event honoring the life of Rica Rountree.

040721-blm-loc-1mwilambwe
Government and Politics

Listen now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast ​

  • SIERRA HENRY
  • 0

We're back! Reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry break down coverage of local elections across Lee Enterprises' Central Illinois news rooms. Subscribe to Long Story Short for free at Apple Podcasts/iTunes and Spotify.

Local

Listen now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast ​

  • SIERRA HENRY
  • 0

Lee Enterprises' reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Lyndsay Jones recap Central Illinois news, including a discussion on the history of Steak 'n Shake. Subscribe to Long Story Short for free at Apple Podcasts/iTunes and Spotify.

Local

Listen now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast

  • SIERRA HENRY
  • 0

Lee Enterprises' reporters give brief overviews of newsworthy stories by journalists at The Pantagraph, the Herald & Review and the Journal-Gazette/Times Courier. Subscribe to Long Story Short for free at Apple Podcasts/iTunes and Spotify.

  • SIERRA HENRY
  • 0

Lee Enterprises' reporters give brief overviews of newsworthy stories by journalists at The Pantagraph, the Herald & Review and the Journal-Gazette/Times Courier. Subscribe to Long Story Short for free at Apple Podcasts/iTunes and Spotify.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

