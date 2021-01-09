Listen Now: Fallout surrounding U.S. Capitol riot, IHSA considers winter sports

In this week's episode of Long Story Short reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry give updates on fallout surrounding rioters breaching the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
Stories mentioned in this week's episode of Long Story Short
"Whoever the criminals were they need to be arrested and prosecuted to the full extent of the law ... whether they were far right extremists that crossed the line or whether they were far left extremists that infiltrated a peaceful protest,” says McLean County Republican Party Chair Connie Beard.
Attorney Tom DeVore, who has sued Gov. J.B. Pritzker over COVID-19 policies, represented Joe's Station House Pizza Pub during a Tuesday evening liquor license hearing.
After several months of delays, Normal reached a contract with Midwest Fiber Recycling to continue operating a drop box recycling program.
McLean County health officials disagree with a state report that indicates 11 McLean County Nursing Home residents have died due to COVID-19.
"We're all small business owners and when something like this happens, we want to help," said Zach Keck, co-owner of Notorious P.I.G.
A native of Decatur, West, who died Sunday, opened R Bar and Grille in December 2017.
The ordinance was considered passed at the Dec. 21 meeting but due to a procedural error, had to be brought up again on Monday for a formal vote.
The Mattoon School District will begin spring semester classes Tuesday with its childcare programs being held at schools instead of at the off-campus sites that were used during the fall.
Miss Humblebee's Academy is designed for children ages 3 to 6 and uses cartoon characters to guide children through hundreds of lessons spanning all major academic subjects.
The Illinois High School Association finally got a long awaited meeting with the Illinois Department of Public Health along with Illinois Deputy Governor Jesse Ruiz on Wednesday night.
A fire in a mechanical room at the Warner Hospital and Health Services was one of 20 calls the Clinton Fire Department handled on Sunday.
State Farm Insurance donated 12-passenger vans to five local nonprofits: Home Sweet Home Ministries, Recycling Furniture for Families, Living Well United Senior Citizen Center, Marcfirst, and Community Health Care Clinic.
LISTEN NOW: Long Story Short — December 19, 2020
In this week's episode, reporters Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer talk about the COVID-19 vaccine, University of Illinois searching for a new head football coach, and cozy winter days at home. Subscribe to Long Story Short on iTunes and Spotify.
Listen now: Stimulus checks, favorite stories of the year discussed in this week's Long Story Short
In this week's episode, reporters Analisa Trofimuk and Sierra Henry talk about the long-awaited stimulus package and their favorite stories of the year.
From the driving force behind Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu, a walk with Illinois head coach Brad Underwood, St. Teresa's Brody Danner beating pe…
From the path of five wrestlers to sectionals, the legacy of a Decatur business gutted by fire, a look at private schools' recruitment challen…
As an editor, I don't get to do a lot of writing. So when when I do get to play reporter from time to time, most of the stories involve subjec…
I'm Chris Coates, the Central Illinois editor. These are some of my favorite stories from 2020 across our region.
In a year when we all lost so much, there are still some things I wanted to remember. These are stories that stand out for me.
These stories impacted me in their own way, which is such a positive part of this job. Each story leaves me with a new perspective as I get to…
Listen now: COVID vaccine; Central Illinois structure fires discussed during this week's Long Story Short
This week on Long Story Short, reporters Analisa Trofimuk, Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer go over new information related to the COVID-19 vaccine and structure fires that happened throughout Central Illinois.
Sports reporter Jim Benson picks some memorable writes from this year. From covering the Illinois State basketball team to the global pandemic…
As a copy editor, I have not written the stories I have chosen for my Fave 5 list. But in one form or another, I have been in on the editing a…
Here are five stories that feature COVID's impact on Central Illinois schools, businesses and families.
From protests to the coronavirus pandemic to a couple's fight to keep their pet, here are five of reporter Analisa Trofimuk's favorite stories…
The first day of 2020 should have given me a clue as to what the year was going to be like. On that day, I started at 6 a.m., writing a story …
It was a year that tested our souls.
In a year like none other, I had the opportunity to write some of the most memorable stories of my career.
When I moved to Bloomington from North Carolina in January, I had no idea where this new journey would take me. This year, I witnessed busines…
Listen now: Local elections and Thanksgiving traditions featured in this week's Long Story Short
BLOOMINGTON — This week on Long Story Short, reporters Sierra Henry and Analisa Trofimuk talk about Thanksgiving traditions and Central Illinois news updates.
Stories mentioned in Nov. 25 Long Story Short
Nine candidates will compete for three seats up for re-election on the Normal Town Council, and a rematch is set between incumbent Mayor Chris Koos and challenger Marc Tiritilli on the April ballot.
There are many options in Bloomington-Normal if you want to work up an appetite for your Thanksgiving feast or burn off extra calories from that slice of pumpkin pie.
Memorial scholarship fund set up late Eastern Illinois University assistant football coach Joe Orozco
Following the death of Eastern Illinois University Director of Football Performance Joe Orozco, a memorial scholarship fund has been set up in his honor.
Coles Community Health Program recently awarded $30,000 to the new Eastern Illinois University School of Nursing to help develop a Simulation Center.
There were a dozen times last year when a specialized Coles County police vehicle responded to one of the high-risk situations it’s designed for, and in 10 instances officers ended up facing someone holed up with a gun.
The coronavirus pandemic has changed a multitude of things, but not folks wanting to enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.
Normal located businesses can apply to receive up to $15,000 in assistance through the town's newly developed Small Business Relief Program (SBRP).
Listen now: Looking ahead to April 2021 municipal elections; Central Illinois economic development news featured in this week's Long Story Short
This week on Long Story Short, reporters Analisa Trofimuk and Sierra Henry cover candidate announcements for the April 2021 municipal elections and economic development news in Central Illinois.
Stories mentioned in Nov. 21 Long Story Short
Confectionery company Ferrero North America on Thursday announced plans to spend $75 million to expand its Bloomington plant, marking the Italian company's first chocolate production plant in North America.
ICYMI: Archer Daniels Midland Co. and French company InnovaFeed on Thursday announced plans to build the world's largest insect protein plant, to be constructed in Decatur.
Focus areas will include health care, manufacturing, entrepreneurship, food supply and clean energy.
Cynthia Baker, 43, was found guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated battery of a child, child endangerment and three counts of domestic battery after a weeklong trial last November.
Twelve Bloomington bars were warned Friday by the city Liquor Commission that any future violations for disregarding state restrictions on bars and restaurants will result in fines or possible suspension of liquor licenses.
Illinois State University professor Thomas Crumpler has announced Tuesday he will run for the Ward 9 seat in the April 2021 municipal election.
Derek Mead, a lifelong McLean County resident, announced Friday that he will run for the Bloomington Ward 3 Alderman seat in the April 6 municipal elections.
The Illinois High School Association is delaying winter sports for right now and will meet again on Dec. 2 to discuss its next move.
Listen now: Kamala Harris win, basketball and COVID-19 updates featured in this week's Long Story Short
This week on Long Story Short, reporters Analisa Trofimuk and Sierra Henry cover a range of topics. Henry heard from Bloomington-Normal women who say they are inspired by Kamala Harris's win for vice president.
Stories mentioned in Nov. 14 Long Story Short episode
Richland Community College will offer training to professionals in skilled and technical fields who are interested in becoming instructors in the Career and Technical Education program.
The Argenta-Oreana school board voted on Monday to demolish Kimler Gym.
It is easy to focus on the limitations that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought the Millikin men's basketball team this season.
Watch now: Teammates, roommates and linked in the eyes of fans, Adam Miller and Andre Curbelo ready to make an impact for the Illinois basketball team
Adam and Andre or Andre and Adam?
Listen now: Central Illinois election coverage recap
This week on Long Story Short, reporters Sierra Henry and Analisa Trofimuk recap election coverage in Bloomington, Decatur and Mattoon.
Baby Yoda is watching over the @Pantagraph newsroom today. #ElectionDay2020 pic.twitter.com/NxcTdTAWZu— Analisa Trofimuk (@AnalisaTro) November 3, 2020
Watch now: Biden supporter eager for election results
Watch now: Decatur Trump supporter talks about election 2020
Watch now: Clinton voters talk about 2020 election and Trump-Biden vote counts
Watch now: Macon County Democratic Party Laura Zimmerman talks about the 2020 election
Watch now: William Mars, Moweaqua, shows his support for Biden on Friday
Watch now: Illinois State University students react to Trump-Biden ballot counting
Listen Now: Central Illinois COVID-19 restrictions, the Nov. 3 election and IHSA announcements featured in this week's Long Story Short
Reporters Analisa Trofimuk and Sierra Henry go over the new COVID-19 restrictions for specific Central Illinois regions Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Friday.
Happy Halloween! Henry talks about her favorite holiday and both reporters share Halloween traditions from when they were kids.
Stories mentioned during Oct. 31 Long Story Short
One day after Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced basketball was moved from a "medium risk" sport to a "high risk sport," seemingly making a winter season a long shot, the IHSA board decided to go forward with the season in a special Board of Directors meeting on Wednesday.
After listening to the 28 public comments and a lengthy discussion, the Decatur Board of Education on Tuesday rejected a $30,000 bonus for Jeff Dase, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning.
Watch now: Olympia runners hope to send out retiring coach Mike Neisler on winning note in sectional
Olympia High School's Mike Neisler will be retiring as the school's boys and girls cross country coach after 31 years. His final race will be Saturday's Class 1A Elmwood Sectional and the Spartans want to send him off a winner.
“Our students are doing a great job of wearing their masks, of trying to follow the social distancing,” Unit 5 Superintendent Kristen Weikle said Wednesday.
LISTEN NOW: Among Us, Trump rally and new Decatur Starbucks featured in this week's Long Story Short
In this week's episode of Long Story Short, reporters Sierra Henry and Analisa Trofimuk discuss the popular game 'Among Us,' a rally for President Donald Trump that drew a crowd of over 900 people, a new Starbucks location in Decatur and more.
Stories mentioned in Oct. 24 Long Story Short episode
The Village of Wapella and its mayor are seeking a preliminary injunction to halt construction of a wind farm in DeWitt County.
Interactive data for nearly 12,000 trees recently mapped through Normal's tree inventory is now available to the public.
The McLean County Republicans held a rally for President Donald Trump Thursday at Corn Crib Stadium in Normal.
The Naming Committee is expected to come up with its recommendation by the end of current school year.
The city of Charleston continues to move forward with a bike-pedestrian path for the Lake Charleston area that's being touted as a tourist destination "for generations to come."
The Mattoon school district resumed in person instruction at a reduced schedule on Monday at the start of the second quarter of the fall semester.
In Illinois last year, a large majority of residential fire deaths took place at homes with no smoke detector or where detectors weren't working.
Randy Ervin's new book spotlights overlooked history and unsung heroes among the gravestones at Mattoon cemeteries.
Watch now: Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner says he's stepping down to clear way for 'fresh perspective'
Mayor Tari Renner announced Wednesday he will not seek a third term. He was first elected in 2013.
After nearly 30 years with the fire department, Chief Brian Mohr will retire on Nov. 16, officials announced Friday.
City council members signed off Monday night on a zoning change paving the way for a more than $5 million supported living facility for people with severe mental illness and mental health challenges.
Watch now: Unit 5 students head back to school in 'little step back to normal' during COVID pandemic
Grove Elementary students were welcomed with excited “Good mornings” from staff members ready to help them find their way to their classrooms.
Administrators decided the safest choice was to close until Monday, Oct. 26.
Following a severe car accident Tuesday night, Effingham High School senior football player Tristin Duncan has shown positive signs in his recovery, his mother posted on Facebook on Wednesday.
Messages include Black Lives Matter, I Fight Against Racism, Together, Equality, or United.
Services to families affected by domestic violence continue during the COVID-19 pandemic. That's the message from two organizations that work with McLean County survivors of domestic violence.
Tony Brown, who was declared the winner by one vote in 2018, has been serving as sheriff since then. Lt. Jim Root, the challenger, has contested the results over the last two years.
A building permit has been issued by the city of Decatur, records show.
LISTEN NOW: The state's largest pumpkin, November election featured in this week's Long Story Short
In this week's episode of Long Story Short, reporters Analisa Trofimuk and Sierra Henry talk about the state's largest pumpkin touring Central Illinois, the second debate between U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis and Betsy Dirksen Londrigan and more.
Stories mentioned in Oct. 17 Long Story Short podcast
Healthcare, the economy and the pandemic are among key issues in the 18th Congressional District race between Republican incumbent Darin LaHood and his Democratic challenger George Petrilli.
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, and Democratic challenger Betsy Dirksen Londrigan in a debate Tuesday struck a more civil tone than at a face-off last week, but still covered plenty of ground in what's a closely watch rematch in a pivotal Congressional seat.
One of the major questions Illinois voters will answer on Nov. 3 will be on the ballot statewide – whether to amend the state’s constitution t…
"I did test positive for COVID," Julie Moore Wolfe said, adding she got the positive test result Wednesday afternoon.
The Coles County Board heard demands for dismissal of a charge against a man accused of beating another man he reportedly found fondling himself in front of children.
Decatur school board members sought a larger share of votes on the Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education. "We welcome continuing this conversation, if it provides a pathway to a resolution that includes a 50% weighted vote," the school board president wrote.
The school district on Wednesday did not respond to an interview request from the Herald & Review to respond to comments by teachers about the pacing of lessons, grading procedures and oversight by administration.
Before the first syringes and swabs were opened Wednesday morning, there was a long line of people ready to take advantage of a chance to address two current health concerns.
Watch now: 6 months later, Central Illinois sports-related businesses still grappling with COVID-19 restrictions
When COVID-19 hit in mid-March and Chad Hobbs had to close down both of his businesses, it couldn't have come at a worse time.
For the third straight schedule release, the Illinois football team is scheduled to open the season under the lights.
Mattoon fire crews received three calls for service within minutes early Wednesday evening, including a brush fire and a structure fire.
State health officials are reporting 4,015 new cases of COVID-19, which they described as the highest one-day total for new cases since the pandemic began.
BLOOMINGTON — Construction of the new De Brazza's monkey exhibit at Miller Park Zoo is officially underway with Bloomington city officials bre…
The crew of the YouTube online series “Haunt ME” found the century-old rural Coles County building interesting for its haunted reputation and its history as well.
See the 1,673-pound pumpkin grown by Henry Bartimus of DeWitt. The pumpkin is officially this year’s largest in the state.
LISTEN NOW: Pet adoptions, Davis-Londrigan debate, The Pantagraph March featured in this week's Long Story Short
Pet adoptions are at an all-time high according to officials of Central Illinois adoption shelters. U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, and Democratic challenger Betsy Dirksen-Londrigan debated this week over health care, police reform and the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic.
A former carrier of The Pantagraph wrote a concert march for the newspaper. Hear about these stories and more in this week's episode of Long Story Short.
Stories mentioned in Oct. 10 Long Story Short podcast
Health care was the primary focus during an hour-long televised debate Monday between U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, and Democratic ch…
Early voting for Bloomington residents will resume Monday with the corrected ballot which includes the 11th Circuit Court Judicial Retention races.
“To me, it’s worth a million dollars,” says Richard Moon, who found his motorcycle after 24 years.
Discussion on potential zoning changes to the One Normal Plaza Planned Unit Development is delayed until an in-person public hearing can be held.
As the nation marks Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Heartland Community College continues work to recover from a computer system security breach. It's not alone.
Even in the world of COVID-19, the McLean County Board Finance Committee got "a welcome surprise" on Wednesday evening when the county treasurer reported that sales tax revenue increased in September compared with a year earlier.
The fitness and healthy eating habits of Angela Kelly of Mattoon, who teaches in Shelbyville, are spotlighted in this fall's Hungry Girl magazine.
The Mattoon City Council voted to support extending the bike trail to downtown and to award grants for improvements to three buildings downtown.
Southern Illinois University extends tuition-free offer to transfer students with family incomes below $63,575
Southern Illinois University is extending its offer to cover all tuition and fees of some first-time students in 2021 to also include some transfer students.
The emergency medical technician (EMT) certification requirements for new Mattoon firefighters will be temporarily reduced to expedite hiring.
Lake Land College dental hygiene students have adjusted to COVID-19 safety precautions and have resumed taking teeth cleaning appointments.
A statement from the Mount Zion Community Unit School District say efforts are underway with the Macon County Health Department.
Watch now: New baseball field with all-weather turf on campus of Johns Hill nearing completion (copy)
The dirt-colored turf infield was recently installed and Decatur Public School Board Vice President Courtney Carson said project developer Tony Romano and his crew should have the field completed early next month.
Watch now: St. Teresa graduate Christian Williams beginning professional basketball career in Luxembourg
There isn't much of a to-do list on Christian Williams' itinerary or a tour guide on speed dial for what he anticipates as a seven-month stay …
At about the 11th hole on the Moweaqua Golf Course on Tuesday, Zach Rogers knew the potential for a special day sat in front of him.
Seven Court Appointed Special Advocate members were sworn in virtually Wednesday by Macon County Judge Thomas Little.
Scovill Zoo will be closing for the season on Monday, Oct. 12.
LISTEN NOW: National news; state and local Halloween guidelines featured in this week's Long Story Short episode
In this week's episode of Long Story Short, reporters Analisa Trofimuk and Sierra Henry give a quick recap of national news including the first debate leading up to the Nov. 3 election, President Trump testing positive for coronavirus and the New York Times' investigation on Trump's taxes.
State and local officials announced guidelines this week for trick-or-treating. Listeners can also learn why early voting came to a halt for Bloomington residents.
Articles mentioned in Oct. 3 Long Story Short
The goal is to link the trails at Lake Charleston and the Warbler Ridge Conservation Area, which are now separated by Illinois Route 130 and the Embarras River.
Supporters are reviving calls for a Welcoming City ordinance in Bloomington that would signal support for immigrants, regardless of their legal status.
Decatur City Scot Wrighton on Wednesday said the city council on Monday is expected to discuss a plan to provide utility and rent assistance to residents who are dealing with COVID-related issues.
Illinois Wesleyan University students applied their creative talents toward a pandemic-inspired goal: social distancing, but make it fashion.
Maroa-Forsyth Middle School and St. Teresa High School are switching to remote learning after COVID cases were reported.
Twenty-one additional McLean County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 but 51 more have recovered, the county health department reported Thursday.
Illinois State University is implementing random testing of students to help monitor the presence, and potential spread, of COVID-19 on campus.
When this very strange year began, no one imagined that musicians playing wind instruments would need to figure out how to do so while wearing a mask. Yet here we are, and in order to continue having ensembles and performances, the student musicians at Millikin University have had to figure it out.
Mattoon school district plans to work with community partners to offer off-campus childcare sites when in person classes resume at a reduced schedule.
Watch now: Illinois State Director of Athletics Larry Lyons announces he's retiring at the end of the year
Larry Lyons envisions a time in January when he and his wife, Maureen, hop in their SUV and “head south for a little bit.”
Illinois State offensive coordinator had 'All Lives Matter to Our Lord & Savior Jesus Christ' poster
Kurt Beathard told The Pantagraph Thursday that his sudden departure as Illinois State football offensive coordinator followed him putting a sign on his office door that read "All Lives Matter to Our Lord & Savior Jesus Christ."
Charleston resident Robby Pender is set early Wednesday morning to run the Greenup area stage of the Great American Relay from Boston to Los Angeles.
A temporary restraining order seeking to rescind the Illinois High School Association from implementing modified seasons because of COVID-19 was denied Thursday in DuPage County’s 18th Judicial Circuit Court.
Located in the Luther Student Center, the new Laker Nest Bookstore was completed in November 2019.
The early morning chill was considerably warmed at Friday's WSOY Community Food Drive when radio personality Brian Byers made the announcement that Archer Daniels Midland Co. had just donated $100,000.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday urged trick-or-treaters to socially distance on Halloween, while cautioning the holiday …
“We urge the public to follow all safety guidelines and, if choosing to trick-or-treat, obey the established hours and be respectful of each other," police said.
LISTEN NOW: This week's Long Story Short episode covers early voting; Richard Nixon half-eaten sandwich
Long Story Short offers the latest in Central Illinois news.
This week, reporters Analisa Trofimuk and Sierra Henry talk about early voting, which began statewide Thursday. The reporters also delve into important education, sports and public safety news.
Listeners will learn how Lee Enterprises' reporting on a Sullivan native, who kept Richard Nixon's half-eaten sandwich, drew attention from Stephen Colbert and was featured on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
A guy in Illinois apparently still has a half-eaten sandwich left by Richard Nixon 60 years ago. Nixon had his faults, but I do like the idea of a president who is capable of half-eating anything.— Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) September 25, 2020
Stories mentioned in the podcast this week:
LISTEN NOW: For the latest Central Illinois news, check out our new podcast
Lee Enterprises' Central Illinois reporters Analisa Trofimuk and Sierra Henry are launching a new podcast, “Long Story Short.”
Each week, Trofimuk and Henry will give brief overviews of newsworthy stories by journalists at The Pantagraph, the Herald & Review and the Journal-Gazette/Times Courier.
Long Story Short will be available on Apple podcasts and through all three news organizations.
Episodes will be posted at 10 a.m. every Saturday. The first episode will air on Saturday, Sept. 26.
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.