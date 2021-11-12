 Skip to main content
Listen now: How a 'white table' honors prisoners of war

Good evening everyone and welcome back to another episode of 'Long Story Short' where we recap Central Illinois news from Lee Enterprises' journalists.

This week reporters Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer discuss how Decatur city officials are pledging to better equip police to handle the rise in violent crimes in the city. Kelsey also gives a fun recap of the University of Illinois basketball season opener, which closed out with a win over Jackson State University.

2021 Finishing touches to American White Table at Forrest Legion Hall

Dennis Knauer adds salt to the bread plate on the white table he made for the Forrest American Legion Hall. The table is a commemoration of prisoners of war and service members who are missing in action. Each component has a specific symbolic meaning, with the salt representing the tears shed for the POW/MIAs by their families. 

Stories mentioned on this week's 'Long Story Short' podcast:

Rivian shatters local economic development expectations; Rivian rockets past GM to become 2nd most valuable carmaker.

Senators seek Medal of Freedom for Edgar County native: Here’s why.

Bloomington council eyes tax levy for $22.8 million library project.

Decatur Public Library offers free access to legal advice.

Group takes action against food insecurity among Eastern Illinois students.

Barn raising at Richland provides new home to ag program.

Bloomington District 87 names three superintendent finalists.

Short-handed Illinois opens season with win over Jackson State.

Normal West junior Marnie Howard ready to dive into state meet.

Court declares Joshua Fairchild unfit to stand trial for one year.

Jamie Snow’s legal team to get thousands of police documents in coming weeks.

Decatur shootings spark outrage, desire to better equip police ;Man wounded in Mound Road drive-by in critical condition.

Victim identified in a fatal Bloomington shooting.

Strawn man brings white table tradition to Forrest American Legion.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

