Listen now: How did Biden do in his first year?

Good evening everyone and welcome back to another episode of Lee Enterprises' 'Long Story Short' podcast where we recap the latest and greatest Central Illinois news. This week we had a lot going on, especially as we marked President Joe Biden's first year in office. Several of our reports take a look back on the past year, and a few key pieces of legislation that passed, or didn't.
We also have several pieces of government, business, education, and public safety related news, so sit back, relax, and enjoy the show.
Music by Podington Bear.
Stories mentioned on this week's 'Long Story Short' podcast
This week marked one year since President Joe Biden was inaugurated and Lee reporters spoke with state and local political leaders to see how …
Secretary of State Jesse White announced all Driver Services facilities will reopen next week after they had all been closed since Jan. 3 beca…
The Mattoon City Council on Tuesday approved a four-year agreement with the city’s firefighters but that contract expired April 30.
Eviction filings in McLean County have spiked since the state lifted its moratorium, but few of those cases are actually being approved, Kade …
In quick feel-good-business news, the owner of Varner & Rawlings Heating and Air Conditioning Inc. gave back in a big way.
This week reporter Brenden Moore got the inside scoop on a new logistics center intended to aid out-of-state women seeking abortion services.
As COVID-19 cases skyrocketed, the Macon County Health Department made a stunning decision to stop daily coronavirus reports.
The Decatur Christian School students are gearing up for the FIRST Tech Challenge, a national program where students in grades 7 to 12 compete…
The McLean County Unit 5 school board is considering eliminating the district’s 12 late start days and replacing them with seven half days ins…
Dolly Parton’s imagination library is expanding to DeWitt County, expecting to serve around 100 kids at the start of the program.
Illinois Wesleyan’s women’s basketball team came out ahead with an early 10-2 lead and scored the first 15 points in the second quarter in a 7…
Former offensive coordinator for the Fighting Illini, Tony Petersen is taking that role anew, but this time at Illinois State University.
Missouri State handed the Redbirds their worst loss of the season with a final score of 88-63 Wednesday night.
A 10-year-old girl is fighting for her life after falling through pond ice in Charleston over the weekend.
The Illinois State Fire Marshal has opened an investigation into a fire at a Casey’s General Store in Shelbyville.
David S. Fry, 70, of Normal, remains in custody on 45 counts of child pornography charges. Sixteen of the charges are a Class 2 felony and 29 …
Former Bloomington piano teacher Aaron M. Parlier, 40, was sentence Friday to 450 years in prison on sexua assault and child pornography charges.
A nearly 100-year-old vacant Decatur building was destroyed Thursday in a fire as crews battled flames under bitterly cold temperatures.
This week the Town of Normal launched an open data portal that pulled together several datasets aimed at improving transparency and usability …
Listen now: Past episodes of 'Long Story Short' podcast
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.