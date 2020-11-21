 Skip to main content
Listen now: Looking ahead to April 2021 municipal elections; Central Illinois economic development news featured in this week's Long Story Short
Listen now: Looking ahead to April 2021 municipal elections; Central Illinois economic development news featured in this week's Long Story Short

The Ferrero factory at 2501 Beich Road in Bloomington is shown Thursday, the same day officials announced a $75 million expansion of the plant. The product line will include Crunch, 100Grand, SnoCaps, Raisinets, Goobers, Ferrero Rocher and other Ferrero products.

This week on Long Story Short, reporters Analisa Trofimuk and Sierra Henry cover candidate announcements for the April 2021 municipal elections and economic development news in Central Illinois. 

Subscribe to Long Story Short on iTunes and Spotify.

Music by Podington Bear.

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

