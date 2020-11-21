Listen now: Looking ahead to April 2021 municipal elections; Central Illinois economic development news featured in this week's Long Story Short

This week on Long Story Short, reporters Analisa Trofimuk and Sierra Henry cover candidate announcements for the April 2021 municipal elections and economic development news in Central Illinois.
Music by Podington Bear.
Stories mentioned in Nov. 21 Long Story Short
Confectionery company Ferrero North America on Thursday announced plans to spend $75 million to expand its Bloomington plant, marking the Italian company's first chocolate production plant in North America.
ICYMI: Archer Daniels Midland Co. and French company InnovaFeed on Thursday announced plans to build the world's largest insect protein plant, to be constructed in Decatur.
Focus areas will include health care, manufacturing, entrepreneurship, food supply and clean energy.
Cynthia Baker, 43, was found guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated battery of a child, child endangerment and three counts of domestic battery after a weeklong trial last November.
Twelve Bloomington bars were warned Friday by the city Liquor Commission that any future violations for disregarding state restrictions on bars and restaurants will result in fines or possible suspension of liquor licenses.
Illinois State University professor Thomas Crumpler has announced Tuesday he will run for the Ward 9 seat in the April 2021 municipal election.
Derek Mead, a lifelong McLean County resident, announced Friday that he will run for the Bloomington Ward 3 Alderman seat in the April 6 municipal elections.
The Illinois High School Association is delaying winter sports for right now and will meet again on Dec. 2 to discuss its next move.
