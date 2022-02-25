 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Listen now: Russia invades Ukraine and more on 'Long Story Short' podcast

Welcome back to another episode of "Long Story Short" podcast. This week reporters Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer review the Russian invasion of Ukraine, local updates on Illinois' indoor mask mandate and more.

Millikin Ukraine protest

A student walks past the Abraham Lincoln statue Thursday on the campus of Millikin University, which has been adorned with the Ukrainian flag and a sign calling for an end to Russian aggression in that country. 

Subscribe to "Long Story Short" for free at Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or Spotify.

Music by Podington Bear.

Stories mentioned on this week's 'Long Story Short' podcast

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

