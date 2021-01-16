Listen Now: U.S. House impeaches Trump, National Guard deploys to Washington, D.C.

SIERRA HENRY KELSEY WATZNAUER
Reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry discuss impeachment trials, inauguration day, and the appointment of Carla Barnes as the first Black woman to serve as judge in the 11th Judicial Circuit Court.
