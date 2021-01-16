 Skip to main content
Listen Now: U.S. House impeaches Trump, National Guard deploys to Washington, D.C.
Listen Now: U.S. House impeaches Trump, National Guard deploys to Washington, D.C.

Members of the Illinois National Guard 182nd Airlift Wing Security Forces load onto a waiting C-130 as they deploy to Washington, D.C., for the presidential inauguration, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

Reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry discuss impeachment trials, inauguration day, and the appointment of Carla Barnes as the first Black woman to serve as judge in the 11th Judicial Circuit Court.

Music by Podington Bear.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

