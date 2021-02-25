 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LSC Communications Printing plant rezoning, annexation proposals heading to Mattoon City Council
0 comments
MATTOON

LSC Communications Printing plant rezoning, annexation proposals heading to Mattoon City Council

{{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — Proposals to affirm the industrial use of the shuttered LSC Communications Printing plant and to annex it into the city limits are heading to the Mattoon City Council next week.

The Mattoon Planning Commission voted unanimously Tuesday night to give a favorable recommendation to a rezoning petition from the new owner of the former LSC property — Phoenix Investors, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Early voting begins Thursday in Coles County

Phoenix has asked the city to rezone this property, 6821 E. County Road 1100N, from rural suburban to industrial. The rural suburban zoning dates back many years to when LSC was operating under the R.R. Donnelley name there and its industrial use was "grandfathered" in under Mattoon zoning ordinances, which extend 1½ miles from the city limits.

As part of this rezoning effort, Code Enforcement Official Matt Frederick said the city suggested that Phoenix seek annexation. He said the council is now set to vote on the rezoning and annexation requests during its meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

"Phoenix Investors is rezoning for permanent industrial/warehouse use, as the zoning in place was a temporary variance for LSC, as part of our efforts to renovate and re-tenant the building for new potential tenants," a company spokesman has said.

ARCHIVE PHOTOS: Mattoon-area places through the years

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Breaking news. Community news. Support local journalism.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News