LSC Communications Printing plant rezoning, annexation proposals heading to Mattoon City Council

MATTOON — Proposals to affirm the industrial use of the shuttered LSC Communications Printing plant and to annex it into the city limits are heading to the Mattoon City Council next week.

The Mattoon Planning Commission voted unanimously Tuesday night to give a favorable recommendation to a rezoning petition from the new owner of the former LSC property — Phoenix Investors, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Phoenix has asked the city to rezone this property, 6821 E. County Road 1100N, from rural suburban to industrial. The rural suburban zoning dates back many years to when LSC was operating under the R.R. Donnelley name there and its industrial use was "grandfathered" in under Mattoon zoning ordinances, which extend 1½ miles from the city limits.