Lt. Gov. Stratton visits Elevate, LIFT in Mattoon

MATTOON — Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton toured entrepreneur and vocational education sites Thursday to build working relationships aimed at helping local officials achieve their community development goals.

The visit also included the Democrat chairing a Governor's Rural Affairs Council meeting at the Elevate entrepreneur development center, where she heard presentations about planned and hoped for development projects.

"We want to make sure to help move some of these projects forward and do our part as a state to get you to where you want to go," Stratton said as she met with officials and shared information about state resources. "This is developing relationships."

Alexander Benishek, who will become Mattoon's community development and planning manager on Jan. 2, told Stratton about local developers' plans to break ground next year on the 100-acre Emerald Acres Sports Connection youth and amateur sports complex at Interstate 57 and Illinois Route 16.

In addition, Benishek discussed various federal grants that are being applied for to help with Emerald Acres. Rural Affairs Council member Monica Bristow, a former Democratic state representative from the St. Louis Metro East area, suggested applying for a state tourism grant for the sports complex, which is projected to draw 500,000 visitors per year.

The presentations also include information on the city's efforts, with the Mattoon in Motion community planning group, to encourage the development of new subdivisions and to rehabilitate existing homes to alleviate a housing shortage.

Mayor Rick Hall said many dilapidated houses in Mattoon are rental properties. He said the city has few options for requiring landlords to maintain these houses because Mattoon is not a home rule municipality, so it has less regulatory authority. He said Mattoon, with a population of less than 20,000, does not meet the 25,000 threshold to become a home rule city in Illinois.

"It would help us a great deal if you would just drop the size of the (home rule) population," Hall said.

After the meeting, Stratton toured the Mattoon school district's new LIFT regional high school vocational training center downtown. Admission is free to Mattoon students.

During the meeting, Benishek said the district wants to help increase enrollment of students from outside of Mattoon.

"Their goal is to reduce or eliminate program costs so students who want to attend have the opportunity to do so," Benishek said, adding that it would take $439,000 in annual operating expenses to allow for 420 students to participate.

During the tour, Stratton visited six floors of the building, all dedicated to different programs like childcare, robotics, hospitality, HVAC and information technology. She said all children deserve to have opportunities to learn those workforce skills.

LIFT Director McClain Schaefer was excited to share LIFT's offerings and successes with the lieutenant governor, with 168 students already earning certifications in their areas of interest.

"It’s super important, especially for our smaller, rural areas. It’s about opportunities for our kids and equity of access so that everyone has an opportunity to pursue a pathway, to pursue an experience, to pursue learning that is personal to them and that launches them on their path for their next steps post graduation," Shaefer said. "It is really nice to know that there is attention being given, even at the state level, to that import work here in central Illinois."

