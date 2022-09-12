Marshall Avenue rail crossing to stay closed through Wednesday in Mattoon

MATTOON — The section of Marshall Avenue that crosses the north-south railway tracks in Mattoon is scheduled to remain closed through Wednesday, Sept. 14.

In an announcement shared by the Mattoon Police Department , the Canadian National Railway has reported that the closure has been necessitated by ongoing track repairs at this crossing.

This section of Marshall runs west across the tracks from Lake Land Boulevard/U.S. Route 45 to sections of 21st Street and Marshall that carry Illinois Route 16 through town and it serves as a main corridor to Mattoon High School on the west side of town. Traffic has been detouring to the crossings at Charleston Avenue or Old State Road.