Mason edges Barrow in race for Coles County Board District 12

CHARLESTON — Incumbent Democrat Gail Mason retained her seat on the Coles County Board.
Unofficial results show Mason, who represents District 12, ended the night with 220 votes compared to Republican challenger Kyle Barrow's 117 votes.
Mason has lived in Charleston for all but 12 years of her life and has raised two children with her husband in Charleston. She is a retired Eastern Illinois University communication studies professor.
